Merry Christmas, Wall Street! But there is no New Year’s holiday for the stock market this year — here’s why.

Blame it on an obscure rule. For the first time in a decade, there will be no market close on New Year’s Day.

U.S. markets will be closed on Christmas Eve on Friday because the public holiday falls on a Saturday, but stock markets will be open on December 31 or New Years Eve, and operators of the New York Stock Exchange are not designating the 3rd. January, the first Monday. in 2022 as observed on New Years Eve.

The last time this kind of calendar event occurred was December 31, 2010.

How rare is this calendar event. Assuming it had been applied since 1928, it would have occurred 13 times from 1928.

Dow Jones Market Data





The lack of a New Year’s day respite for stock trading is the result of NYSE Rule 7.2, which states that the exchange will be closed either on Friday or the following Monday if the holiday falls on a weekend, barring unusual business conditions, such as the end of a monthly or annual accounting period.

In this case, the last day of December is a trio of accounting dates, including month-end, quarter-end, and year-end dates and comes after the markets have experienced a period of volatility in recent days.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.65%

sank 433 points, while the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.75%

and the Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+ 0.69%

the indices both saw sharp declines and their third consecutive declines amid unease and concerns over the omicron about global economic expansion in the coming year.

Read:Monday was a lousy month for the stock market heading into Christmas. Here’s what the story says about the comebacks the following Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon, however, the markets had compensated for these losses, then some and the yield of the 10-year T-Bills TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.466% ,

was hanging nearly 1.50% after finishing at 3:00 p.m. EST at 1.418%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Sign up for our MarketWatch newsletter here.

It should be noted, however, that the US Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a trading group, recommends a 2 p.m. ET close for trading in Treasuries on December 31.

The public holiday calendar for the markets is not, however, likely to change the mood on Wall Street.

I don’t see this in a meaningful way, Baird’s market strategist Michael Antonelli told MarketWatch.

The last sessions of the year have traditionally been very quiet, and the fact that we don’t have a specific New Year’s holiday probably won’t change that at all, he said.

For Christmas, the bond market will close early on December 23 and will remain closed on Friday December 24, Christmas Eve.

Read:Cathie Wood says stocks have corrected in deep value territory and won’t let benchmarks hold our strategies hostage

Meanwhile, the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq observe regular hours on Thursday December 23, closes at 4 p.m. EST and remains closed on Christmas Eve, December 24.

See: Considerable risk that the United States and much of Europe will need COVID lockdowns this winter, according to Credit Suisse

Ken Jimenez contributed to this article