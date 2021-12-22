Stocks soar on Wall Street ahead of Christmas holidays





Stocks rose Wednesday afternoon on Wall Street and added to the gains for the week before the Christmas holidays. The S&P 500 was up 0.8% at 1:11 p.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 222 points, or 0.6%, to 35,715 and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. The Russell 2000, a measure of small business stocks, rose 0.7%. The indices were mainly higher in Europe and Asia. All major US indices are still on track for weekly gains after several turbulent days where stocks rebounded between big losses and solid gains. It’s a shortened week for traders, with US markets closed on Christmas Friday. Tech stocks led the gains. Microsoft grew 1.1% and Apple rose 1%. Retailers and other businesses that depend on consumer spending have risen following an encouraging report on consumer confidence. Tesla jumped 6.2% after CEO Elon Musk reportedly said he sold enough shares to meet his goal of selling 10% of his stake in the electric vehicle maker. Hoteliers and other travel-related stocks also rose. Marriott rose 2.7%. Utilities and materials companies have lagged behind the market. Bond yields fell slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.46% from 1.48% on Tuesday night. The latest increase in coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant has weighed on markets, along with concerns about rising inflation and its impact on economic growth. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that the US economy grew at a rate of 2.3% in the third quarter, slightly better than previously thought. But the prospects of a strong rebound going forward are clouded by the rapid spread of the latest variant of the coronavirus. “The market is a little uncertain about this (omicron), but seems somewhat convinced it’s not going to turn into another foreclosure,” said Scott Wren, senior global markets strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Governments in Asia and Europe have tightened travel controls or pushed back plans to ease restrictions already in place. In the United States, President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the government would provide rapid test kits and increase vaccination efforts, but gave no indication of plans for restrictions that could disrupt the economy. Investors have also been busy moving money between sectors as the end of the year nears, and they are bracing for higher interest rates in 2022. The Federal Reserve has said it will step up. the process of reducing its bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low and that opens the door to central bank rate hikes in 2022. Copyright © La Presse Associée. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Follow @ ktar923

