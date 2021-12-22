Is the stock exchange open on Christmas Eve? Here are the holiday and New Year trading hours





This article has been updated with the correct dates for most of the world’s markets to close on New Years Day. It’s holiday season on Wall Street, but investors are still grappling with the COVID pandemic and the latest strain of the coronavirus virus: the omicron variant. However, there is still a good mood and cautious optimism, given recent data from South Africa and the closure of many world markets on Friday for Christmas. Read: Santa Claus grants interesting chances of a stock market rally The US Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommends a 2 p.m. close for bond trading on Thursday, December 23, including the 10-year Treasury noteTMUBMUSD10Y, 1.459%, but there will be no early close for the stock markets, according to the New York Stock. Exchange and Nasdaq recommendations. In the commodities complex, the energy and metals markets will close at their normal time, with trading of metals, including GC00 gold futures on Comex, which will close at 1:30 p.m. ET, and West Texas Intermediate crude oil trading on New York Mercantile Exchanges scheduled to close at 2:30 p.m. See: Here is the vacation schedule for the CME Global financial markets will mostly be closed on Friday, December 31, 2021 or Monday, January 3, 2022, for the observed New Year’s Day, but US markets will not. To verify: NYSE vacation calendar For the first time in a decade, there will be no closure of the US stock exchange on New Years Day due to an obscureNYSE Rule 7.2. Stock markets aim to close December and 2021 on a high note after volatile trading recently. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA

envisaged a monthly gain of 3.5%, with an increase of nearly 17% since the beginning of the year; the S&P 500 SPX index

expected a 2.4% rise in December and an annual return of over 24.5%, while the Nasdaq COMP Composite Index

was on track for a 0.7% month-to-month drop and a 20% year-to-date increase. It’s after the trade wilted to start that penultimate week of December before Christmas. Read: Dow Dips, Nasdaq Approaches Correction As Equity Investors Don’t See Christmas Cavalry Coming to the Rescue

