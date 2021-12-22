FDA clears Pfizer’s Paxlovid for COVID-19: Shots







toggle legend David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

David Dee Delgado / Getty Images In a long-awaited decision, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 at home. The pill, called Paxlovid, is manufactured by Pfizer. It is taken twice a day for five days in combination with a second medicine called ritonavir, a generic antiviral. “Today’s authorization introduces the first treatment for COVID-19 which comes in the form of a pill that is taken orally, a big step forward in the fight against this global pandemic,” said Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation of the FDA. and Research. “This authorization provides a new tool to fight COVID-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as new variants emerge and promises to make antiviral treatment more accessible to patients at high risk of progression to COVID-19 severe. ” Pfizer treatment could help prevent people infected with the coronavirus from getting so sick they need to be hospitalized. The results of a Pfizer study involving more than 2,200 people at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 found that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89%, compared to a placebo, when it is taken within three days of the first symptoms of illness. When taken within five days, the drug reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 88%. The first results of another Paxlovid study showed a 70% reduction in the risk of hospitalization in several hundred people at low risk of serious illness. Although it is not certain, it is unlikely that the effectiveness of Paxlovid will be reduced in treating people infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus virus. The drug, which belongs to a family called protease inhibitors, does not target the peak protein of the virus, as vaccines do. The federal government has a contract with Pfizer to purchase 10 million treatments for $ 5.3 billion. But initial supplies of Paxlovid will be limited. The company says it will have 180,000 treatments ready by the end of the year. The FDA is also weighing a COVID-19 pill from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics which is also taken twice a day for five days. There are more Merck drugs for everyone. Merck says it will have 10 million packs available by the end of the month. But the effectiveness of the Merck COVID pill may make it less appealing. An interim analysis of a clinical study of the drug found that molnupiravir halved the risk of hospitalization or death. However, the final analysis of the study, published days before a public meeting of the FDA adviser, found only a 30% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death. And FDA advisers are concerned that the drug could cause birth defects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/12/22/1066761436/fda-authorizes-1st-antiviral-pill-for-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos