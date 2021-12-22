Live updates: latest business and stock market news





Pipes bound for a gas pipeline in Germany. The giant Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is highly unlikely to open this winter and bring any relief. Credit… Jens Buettner / DPA, via Associated Press The energy crisis in Europe shows few signs of abating. The natural gas markets, at the root of the problem, remain nervous as supplies are tight and traders doubt the continent has enough fuel stored to go through a cold winter without interruption. The build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, through which Russian gas flows west, also added to concerns about gas depletion. Already, low volumes of gas from Russia, the main source of fuel imports into Europe, have helped push prices up in recent months. There is a risk of a supply shortage that could erode economic growth and trigger public discord, said Henning Gloystein, director of energy and climate at Eurasia Group, a political risk management firm, adding that blackouts current are possible in the worst case. Mr Gloystein said if the situation worsened, governments could order factories to cut gas consumption to ensure households have enough to keep warm. On Tuesday, gas at the TTF trading hub in the Netherlands hit a record high of around $ 60 per million British thermal units, according to reports that flow in a pipeline that carries Russian gas to Germany were sent back to the east. (European gas prices have doubled this month and are about 15 times the price of gas sold in the United States.) Mr Gloystein said the change in direction could reflect opportunistic business activity rather than sinister Moscow maneuvers, but the fact remains that natural gas markets in Europe are poised to soar at the slightest provocation. Tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine make it very unlikely that the giant Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will soon open from Russia to Germany and bring relief. In a call with reporters on Tuesday, Karen Donfried, assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, said Washington views Nord Stream 2 as a Russian geopolitical project that undermines the energy security and national security of one party. important in the Euro-Atlantic area. community. Ms Donfried said the United States was working closely with the new German government to strengthen Europe’s energy security. Lured by the high prices, energy companies are asking ships carrying liquefied natural gas to change destinations from Asia to Europe, but even that change may not be enough to replace Russian gas or significantly alleviate the crisis. The market knows there is more LNG to come, said Laura Page, an analyst at Kpler, a research firm. But that doesn’t seem to have an impact on sentiment. As gas is an essential fuel for power generation, electricity prices are also skyrocketing across Europe. In Britain, for example, stable electricity was trading on Tuesday for about 340 pounds, or about $ 450, per megawatt hour, a wholesale measure, on the Epex Spot exchange. This is about three times the average price of electricity over the year. The high gas prices of recent months will ultimately lead to higher energy costs for UK and foreign households. Martin Young, an analyst at Investec, a securities firm, predicted in a recent note to clients that UK consumers, who have been protected by price caps, could see their energy bills increase by more than 50% when adjustments will be announced early next year. In recent days, the closure of three French nuclear power plants to search for faults has further boosted the electricity market. This is becoming the new normal for this winter, said Mark Devine, a trader at Sembcorp, an energy company, of the high prices. Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/12/22/business/news-business-stock-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos