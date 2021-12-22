Pre-market stocks: it’s your brain on inflation





It’s true. Economists believe our collective inflation expectations play an important role in determining future prices, forcing central banks to pay close attention to what households and investors think.

It works like this: If inflation expectations rise, consumers will buy more goods today instead of waiting for them to be more expensive. At the same time, workers will demand higher wages and companies will raise prices.

All of this drives up inflation.

As a result, central bankers spend a lot of time trying to get into the minds of consumers. But the price psychology remains poorly understood.

Our attitudes towards inflation seem to be shaped by factors such as politics and whether the party we support is in power. Inflation expectations can also be influenced by time and age. Some Americans do not remember a time of high inflation, while others have been marked by experience. The big question for central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, is whether inflation expectations will become “unanchored”, which happens when long-term inflation expectations move away from their target. ‘inflation. This is what happened in the 1970s and 1980s in the United States. Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker was ultimately forced to raise interest rates to unprecedented levels to keep inflation under control. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week he did not think inflation was high speed. So far, the Fed believes inflation is manageable and primarily caused by the supply chain crisis and labor shortage. But the central bank doesn’t exactly have a great track record for predicting when inflation will go up and down. Consumer price inflation in the United States rose 6.8% in the 12 months ended November, a level not seen since 1982. What do people think is going to happen in the future? One measure of expectations is break-even inflation, which compares the performance of US Treasury bonds to similar securities that are protected against inflation. The difference tells you how much inflation investors expect. The five-year breakeven inflation rate stands at 2.7%. The 10-year breakeven inflation rate is 2.4%. Both of these numbers are higher than before the pandemic, but they’re not too far off the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Do ordinary Americans have the same point of view as investors? Data from a New York Federal Reserve Bank survey shows consumers expect inflation to be 6% a year by now, but only 4% three years from now. Age is an important factor. Americans under 40 expect inflation to be 3.5% in three years, while people over 59, many of whom have fixed incomes, expect inflation to be 3.5%. 4.7%. Where do you think inflation is heading? The Fed wants to know. China’s economic growth will slow sharply in 2022 The World Bank has cuts its forecast for economic growth in China this year and next, as the world’s second-largest economy faces headwinds from the Omicron variant and a severe downturn in the real estate industry. The numbers: The World Bank now expects China’s GDP to grow 8% in 2021 from a year ago, lower than its previous forecast. In October, the bank expected China to grow 8.1% this year. In June, he forecast 8.5% growth. It also lowered its forecast for 2022 from 5.4 percent to 5.1 percent, which would mark China’s second slowest growth rate since 1990, when the country’s economy grew 3.9 percent to following international sanctions linked to the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. The Chinese economy grew by 2.2% in 2020. “The downside risks to China’s economic outlook have increased,” the World Bank said in its latest report on the Chinese economy on Wednesday. Risk profile: New national outbreaks of Covid, including the Omicron variant, could lead to “broader and more lasting” restrictions and cause further disruption to economic activity, he said. In addition, “a severe and prolonged slowdown” in the heavily indebted real estate sector could have significant repercussions on the economy. China was the only major economy to record growth in 2020, but this year it has faced restrictions linked to the pandemic, an energy crisis and an unprecedented crackdown on private companies. The kitchen is finished. Campbell soup is back At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone stuck at home tried their hand at cooking. People posted photos of their elaborate meals on social media with hashtags like #Coronavriuscooking, and bake sales have skyrocketed. Almost two years later, people have abandoned their dreams to be a celebrity chef, reports my CNN Business colleague Nathaniel Meyersohn. Consumers are increasingly opting for quick meals and quick bites when commuting between desks, spending more time away from home and children returning to school, according to the reports. major food brands like Campbell Soup, Conagra, General Mills, Kellogg, Amy’s Kitchen and others. “We want all the yum without too much fuss,” said Emily Porter, who lives in Charleston, West Virginia. “The abundance of free time we had in the spring of 2020 is virtually non-existent now.” Food manufacturers are trying to respond to this change in behavior by providing more convenient and healthy meals and snacks. The Trend: Campbell has noticed a change in cooking habits based on consumer surveys. While many people eat even more at home than they were before the pandemic, Campbell says consumers are indicating they want faster breakfasts while working from home or eating in the office. They also want dinners that are easy to prepare after a long day. Campbell says consumers aim to have dinner ready in less than 18 minutes on average. In response, Campbell advertises his brand of Chunky soup as a “Lunchtime is your half-time” midday meal and Prego sauces as a quick recipe option. He also creates more versions of Well Yes! Microwave Soup Bowls and Crunch Ins, a range of crackers and soups. Don’t forget the snacks: This change is also reflected in the growth in sales of foods like snack bars, which were down 4.7% in 2020 but are back to roughly the same amount so far. this year, according to IRI data. General Mills CEO Jeffrey Harmening said in September that the company had “seen a slight increase” in categories such as snacks and granola bars as “consumers are more and more active.” Following CarMax profits came out before the opening bell. Also today : U.S. Consumer Confidence for December at 10 a.m. ET

Existing US Home Sales at 10 a.m. ET Coming tomorrow: Initial jobless claims and personal income in the United States

