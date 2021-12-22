Reading of President Bidens’ meeting on the supply chain





Today, President Biden held a meeting with members of his cabinet, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Port John Porcari envoy and private sector leaders to discuss the progress made in recent months to reduce costs for families by alleviating the bottlenecks that are entrenched in the global pandemic. Less than a week since the administration announced its trucking action plan, nearly 30 companies have reached out to start developing recorded apprenticeships, the gold standard of workforce training. work, and a company approved a new apprenticeship recorded yesterday. The President kicked off the meeting with remarks noting the progress of supply chains and that fears over empty shelves during the holiday shopping season did not materialize amid record demand for merchandise due to close collaboration between government, business leaders and workers. He noted the progress the administration has made in tackling gas prices and how the move to Build Back Better will lower costs for families. The President also thanked the participants for their work, saying he would continue to work in partnership with them to address supply chain challenges. The meeting first focused on ports and retail stocks. Envoy Porcari noted the progress made in moving containers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as well as the administration’s investment in pop-up container yards that help alleviate congestion at the Port of Savannah, the country’s fourth largest container port. Participants noted that nationwide ports are functioning well. CEOs noted their efforts to successfully store shelves, move merchandise, and work towards 24/7 operations. They discussed the investments they have made in their supply chains to improve efficiency and throughput, and praised their staff for handling record levels of merchandise. They welcomed the bipartisan infrastructure law and noted that it would help reposition the United States to be more competitive in global trade and attract more private sector investment in the supply chain. . Secretary Vilsack discussed the work the US Department of Agriculture and the US Department of Transportation are doing to improve agricultural exports. Secretary Raimondo noted that the long-term solution is to make more products in America and discussed new investments in the US manufacturing sector. The meeting also discussed the work of the Trucking Working Groups. Participants noted that trucking is the lifeblood of the supply chain and that truckers have been heroes throughout the pandemic by transporting the vaccines and goods that people need. Secretaries Walsh and Buttigieg discussed the progress their agencies are making in implementing the administration’s 90-day trucking action plan to improve the quality of jobs and recruiting in truck driving. The Ministry of Labor has cut the paperwork for businesses to join their registered apprenticeship program from two months to two days. Trucking companies have also discussed the possibility of bringing recent veterans into the trucking industry, which can provide solid, well-paying jobs. The New York Times reported today that the vast majority of packages delivered by USPS, UPS, and FedEx this holiday season arrived on time or with minimal delays, and delivery times are 26-40% faster than before the pandemic. And this week, the Authority is announcing $ 230 million in port infrastructure development grants, the only federal grant program entirely dedicated to port infrastructure investments. This is the last step in the Port Action Plan (PAP) announced in November, which is accelerating investments in our ports, waterways and freight networks after the adoption of the bipartite agreement on infrastructure. Click here to read the latest updates on progress at our ports. Meeting participants included: Secretary of the Department of Agriculture Tom Vilsack

Secretary of the Department of Commerce Gina Raimondo

Minister of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh

Secretary of the Department of Transport Pete Buttigieg

Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese

Sent from Port John Porcari

Fred Smith, CEO of FedEx

Darren Hawkins, CEO of Yellow Corp

Christopher Connor, CEO of the American Association of Port Authorities

Sonia Syngal, CEO of GAP

Dave Harrison, Executive Director of Fastport ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/12/22/readout-of-president-bidens-supply-chain-convening/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos