



Today, the Federal Trade Commission announced that restaurant chain owner and investment fund operator Biglari Holdings Inc. will pay a civil fine of $ 1.4 million to cover costs related to the two acquisitions it she performed on March 26, 2020 of actions of restaurant operator Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. violated Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR). According to the complaint, these two acquisitions, along with Biglaris’ previous holdings in Cracker Barrel, caused it to exceed an HSR deposit threshold, triggering its obligation to file an HSR form and wait before finalizing the acquisition. Failure to do so violated HSR law. Biglari claimed he was ignoring his obligation to file a complaint in the matter when he was previously required to pay $ 850,000 for HSR violations related to previous purchases of Cracker Barrel shares. Biglari claimed he was unaware of the requirement to pool his current holdings on an acquisition to determine the size of the deal, which, while true, is gross negligence, has said Holly Vedova, director of the Competition Bureau. Filers have been required to consolidate their holdings since the HSR rules came into effect in 1978. The HSR law requires businesses and individuals to report large transactions above a certain threshold to the FTC and DOJ so that federal agencies can investigate transactions before they close. Smaller transactions may also be reported under the Act due to the need to consolidate all current holdings. The maximum civil penalty for the Biglaris violation for failure to report is currently $ 43,792 per day. The current complaint indicates that following its share acquisitions in March 2020, Biglari made a corrective filing in June 2020 only after the FTC’s pre-merger notification office contacted the company and asked it why no deposit had been made. According to the complaint, Biglari was in continued violation of the HSR Act from March 16, 2020, when it acquired the voting securities of Cracker Barrel for a value greater than the then applicable deposit threshold of $ 94 million. HSR laws, until July 20, 2020, the date on which the waiting period expired when it was submitted for amendment. The Commission’s vote to accept the settlement and return the case to the Justice Department for filing was 5-0. The Department of Justice filed the lawsuit and proposed a stipulated order on behalf of the FTC in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on December 22, 2021. As required by the Tunney Act, the proposed regulation, together with a competition impact assessment, will be published in the Federal Register. Anyone may submit written comments regarding the proposed settlement during a 60 day comment period to Maribeth Petrizzi, Special Counsel, United States, c / o Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20580 bccompliance @ ftc .gov. At the end of the 60-day comment period, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia may approve the proposed settlement after concluding that it is in the public interest.

