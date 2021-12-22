Stocks explode for second day in a row, boosted by consumer confidence

Text size





Stocks rose for a second day in a row, boosted by consumer confidence. Don’t get too excited, however: the market is still grappling with economic risks.

The numbers: the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

increased by 261 points, or 0.7%. the



S&P 500

increased by 1%, and the



Nasdaq composite

gained 1.2%. Despite their gains, all three indices still remain below their all-time highs.

The major indices opened about unchanged but steadily improved thanks to a better-than-expected consumer confidence reading that was released after the open, wrote Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. .

The consumer confidence number came in at 115 for December; economists had estimated 111. Markets want to see consumers willing to spend, even with high inflation eroding their purchasing power.

Consumer confidence surveys have gained more attention in recent months as they tend to ask questions about inflation, said Dave Donabedian, investment manager of private banking at CIBC. Its resilience and adaptation on the part of consumers, he said, adding that households have more cash wealth than they had just before the pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, the



Invesco S&P 500 on a weight-for-weight basis Consumer Discretionary

The exchange-traded fund (RCD), which weights each stock equally and is therefore not heavily influenced by movements of individual stocks, gained 0.9%.

Larger indices were in the red before the data was released.

Wednesday’s gains came after stocks soared on Tuesday. Investors bought stocks in economically sensitive sectors like oil and banking. Tech stocks also had a good day.

The main risk for stocks comes from the Federal Reserve; the central bank is swiftly cutting tens of billions of dollars in monthly bond purchases, opening the door to perhaps three interest rate hikes in 2022.

The gyrations of the markets have landed



Cboe volatility index

(VIX) to just under 19, above the 15 it reached in early November before equity market volatility resumed.

But over the next few months, the best way for stock markets to rise sustainably is through the fourth quarter earnings season, said Tavis Mccourt, institutional equity strategist at Raymond James.

During earnings season, companies often exceed expectations, prompting analysts to increase their forward-looking profit estimates. And while analysts have already raised their 2022 earnings per share estimates for S&P 500 companies by 16% in the past year, those expectations could still be on the rise.

We don’t think the profits will disappoint, Donabedian said.

On the fiscal policy front, President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he still believes his Build Back Better plan can be approved by Congress despite opposition from Senator Joe Manchin. , the Democrat of West Virginia.

Senator Manchin and I are going to do something about the $ 2 trillion tax and spending package, the president said.

Five moving actions:





You’re here



(ticker: TSLA) rose 7.5% after CEO Elon Musk sold an additional $ 528 million in shares of the electric vehicle company. Musk said on Tuesday that he had met his goal of selling 10% of his stake in Tesla.





caterpillar



The stock (CAT) gained 2% after being upgraded to Market Perform's Outperform at Alliance Bernstein.





Global payments



The stock (GPN) gained 2.3% after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast.





Darden Restaurants



Shares (DRI) rose 1.6% after being upgraded to buy retainer from Stifel.

Blackberry (BB) rose 1.7% after the software company reported lower fiscal third quarter revenue from a year ago, but higher than analysts’ expectations.

