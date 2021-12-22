With the rise of omicron, should people really wait 6 months for a booster? : Blows



toggle legend Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Several nights ago my husband texted me these questions while traveling:

My vaccine no longer works?

Do I get a booster even if it has only been four months since my second injection?

Excellent questions, I thought. One thing is clear about the highly mutated omicron variant of the coronavirus: it has enormous ability to bypass immune protection and cause breakthrough infections.

Here’s what you need to know about how well vaccines work against the omicron variant and when to get your booster shot.

1. Is my COVID-19 vaccine no longer working?

Yes and no.

Two injections of a vaccine, whether it’s Pfizer or Moderna, still offer protection against serious illness, South African researchers have found. In a study of approximately 78,000 cases of omicron, receiving two injections of Pfizer reduced a person’s risk of hospitalization by approximately 70% in all age groups. This is compared to a 90% reduction in risk with the delta variant, but it indicates that vaccines still work very well in keeping people from going to the hospital. Efficacy against omicron also appears to be maintained in the elderly, although it decreases somewhat, to around 60%.

But when it comes to stopping an infection, two injections aren’t enough, the researchers found. The vaccine’s effectiveness against an omicron infection was only around 30%, which means breakthrough infections will be extremely common with this new variant.

2. How does recall help?

Probably a lot against infection.

The problem with just two shots of the vaccine is that most of the antibodies your body generates don’t have the power to neutralize the omicron when it first attacks your upper airways. This means that you could easily get a breakthrough infection. (The good news is that for most people, the immune system Is it that start to fight serious illness once memory cells activate.)

Laboratory studies have shown that the antibodies, after just two injections, are 40 to 50 times less potent against omicron than against previous variants.

“We found that only 32% of people who received Moderna, even though it was recently, had detectable neutralizing ability against omicron,” says the immunologist. Wilfredo Garcia Beltran, who is a fellow of the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital.

But after the recall, that percentage increases dramatically, he says, “If you give everyone a boost, the numbers are amazing.”

After the booster shot, the amount of neutralizing power against the omicron reached a level close to what Garcia Beltran observed against the delta variant. “I think this finding suggests that we are inducing very good neutralization against omicron with a booster,” he says.

And these lab results match what health officials have observed in the UK: “A moderate to high vaccine efficacy of 70-75% is seen early in the period after a booster dose,” the agency said. British health security. reported two weeks ago.

In total, these studies show that a third dose gives you the best chance of preventing an omicron infection this winter. For some young and healthy people, catching a mild case of omicron may not be so much of a burden, but a booster always lowers the risk of passing it on to older loved ones or other vulnerable people. .

“We absolutely have to give this to everyone if we are to prevent omicron from spreading like wildfire or at least limit its spread,” adds Garcia Beltran.



toggle legend Ted S. Warren / AP

Ted S. Warren / AP

3. I received my primary dose four months ago and was told to wait up to six months for a booster. Should I wait or can I get a callback now?

Officially, adults are eligible for a booster two months after the J&J vaccine and six months after your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. At present, this is still the official recommendation.

However, since two injections offer so little protection against an omicron infection, doctors and scientists are tweaking their recommendations for when to boost after mRNA vaccines a bit.

“As part of a new variant and wishing for a higher degree of protection for the holidays, I think then that clinical judgment might imply a reinforcement a little earlier”, states Dr Daniel Barouch, who heads the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

The initial six-month recommendation is based on “the ideal spacing between three-dose vaccine schedules,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, in an email to NPR. “Zero, one, and six months is what we use for so many three-dose vaccines.”

But with the omicron on the cusp of rising, she says, getting an increase in antibodies sooner might be worth it.

“There’s probably nothing wrong with speeding up to stimulate the antibodies,” she writes, as long as you wait at least three months from the second shot.

This is especially true for people at high risk for serious illness or who live with someone who is.

In fact, the German Vaccine Authority recently recommended that Germans receive their boosters after three months in the light of omicron.

But Barouch warns against too much acceleration of the booster.

“I wouldn’t have boosted too much sooner,” he says. “For example, I wouldn’t give a booster a month or two after the initial vaccine (s). But if someone is in the second half of the six-month timeframe, and if they really feel like they would benefit higher level of protection, so I don’t mind being boosted a little earlier. “

4. How does a booster work to improve protection against a new variant like omicron? And why do you have to wait several months to get one?

Improving immunity is not just about having more antibodies; it’s also about having the kind of antibodies that can actually kill omicron. For your body to generate these specific antibodies, it takes at least three months after the first two injections.

You see, right after your first two shots of the vaccine, your immune system rushes in and produces an explosion of antibodies. But these antibodies aren’t that great. They are particularly not good at fighting new coronavirus variants, immunologist says Ali ellebedy at Washington University School of Medicine. “This initial group is not very well trained.”

The level of these antibodies begins to drop after about a month, and then your body goes to work to “train” these antibodies, says Ellebedy. Special immune cells called B cells enter your lymph nodes and start to make the antibodies more potent. Eventually, over time, through a process called Maturation of B cells, these B cells develop new antibodies that can not only recognize and neutralize the original variant of the virus (which she saw in the vaccine), but also future variants, such as omicron.

“To protect yourself from future exposures, you want to have the best well-equipped ‘soldiers’, and the way our immune systems do that goes through this process of refinement in our lymph nodes,” explains Ellebedy.

“This process takes time. It can take months.”

But if you get a booster before this process is complete, the shot will essentially amplify the “untrained” antibodies.

So if you wait at least three months, the third dose of the vaccine will boost the “well trained” antibodies, which are potent not only against omicron, but also possibly against the next variant after that.

“There are studies that show that the longer the period between vaccinations, the more robust the response to the second vaccination and this makes immunological sense,” Ellebedy wrote in an email to NPR.

“However, this does not mean that an earlier vaccination will in no way be beneficial or harmful. In fact, in the midst of a pandemic, it can be argued that a booster of three or four months makes more sense,” adds she does. “Getting this before being exposed to the real virus is always a plus.”

5. How fast will the booster work?

The boosters work a little faster than the initial course of the vaccine because your body isn’t starting from scratch, says Dr. Simone Wildes, who is an infectious disease physician at South Shore Health in Massachusetts.

“You already have antibodies,” she says. “So I expect that in a week or so after the booster, you will have fairly significant antibody levels, but you will not reach maximum levels until after 14 days.”

So if you are going to get the vaccine today, you will have some antibody protection by the New Year.

6. How long will the booster protection last?

No one knows how long the protection against infection will last. A preliminary to study suggests that it will start to decrease about three months after the booster, as was the case with the delta variant.

There is no information on how long the protection against serious illness will last after a booster, but given the durability seen with just two injections, it is likely to be much longer lasting than the protection against infection.