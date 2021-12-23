The worst wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Las Vegas: Christmas souvenir 2020





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A look back at last Christmas provides insight into the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve come a long way and Las Vegas is pretty good compared to the depths of December 2020. “Although the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is currently experiencing an increase in the number of cases, the data and trends are lower than last year at this time,” said Stephanie Bethel of the communications office of the Southern Nevada Health District. But no one is saying the pandemic is over. Especially with the omicron variant on the scene. From Monday to Friday of Christmas week in 2020, Clark County averaged nearly 1,600 reported cases each day. Hospitalizations that week averaged 1,450 in Clark County. December 22, 2020 was one of the three deadliest days of the pandemic in Nevada. Daily statistics often skew death figures, as deaths are counted in days – and sometimes even weeks or months – after they actually occur. But statistics now show that three days – December 18, 2020, December 22, 2020 and January 11, 2021 – each saw 48 people die from COVID-19 in Nevada. At the time, cases, hospitalizations and deaths were mostly in Clark County. (Nevada Department of Health and Human Services) By comparison, the numbers are much lower now. Daily cases in Clark County average just under 400. Hospitalizations have fallen to less than half of last December’s levels. “The difference is that in 2021 we have vaccines and more treatment options to help,” Bethel said. “In Clark County, more than 3 million doses of vaccine have been administered since the vaccine was available in December 2020. Over 80% of adults in Clark County have started their vaccination series. “ In 2020, people were dying at the rate of about 26 per day statewide and about 20 per day in Clark County. The current average of deaths each day is down by about five in Clark County. The SNHD insists that unvaccinated people should find an immunization clinic that is right for them. It is important to follow up with the second dose if you are receiving Pfizer or Moderna injections. And people should be given a booster shot when they are eligible. By getting vaccinated, you will protect yourself against the virus. Stephanie Bethel, Southern Nevada Health District While the delta variant still wreaks havoc in Clark County, the omicron appears to produce milder illnesses. Federal health officials point out that unvaccinated people are still the most vulnerable to serious illness. “We continue to learn more about COVID-19 as we navigate the pandemic and our response has been a community effort,” Bethel said. “Our healthcare community and other partners have responded by stepping up testing and vaccination efforts, providing hospital care and treatment options, and have remained flexible as our community has responded to relapses since 2020,” said she declared.

