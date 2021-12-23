Business
COVID-19: Nova Scotia breaks daily record for 7th consecutive day with 537 new cases – Halifax
Nova Scotia broke its daily record for COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row with 537 new cases.
In addition, the province has announced a death linked to COVID-19. A man in his 50s in the northern area has died.
Canadians Should Lean To Slow Omicron Spread, Trudeau Says
In a statement, Prime Minister Tim Houston said the holiday season “is not the time to let our guard down” as cases continue to rise due to the Omicron variant.
“I am saddened to hear of the loss of another Nova Scotian so close to what is supposed to be a happy time of the year. I offer my deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends, ”he said.
Of the new cases, 434 are in the central area, which includes Halifax. The eastern zone had 36 cases, the northern zone had 44 and the western zone reported 23.
Ten people are hospitalized, including three in intensive care.
Outbreaks
The Nova Scotia Health Authority has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at Dartmouth General Hospital. Fewer than five patients have tested positive and all patients are being monitored.
“Infection prevention and control measures are in place, and the NSHA is currently testing all patients and staff identified as close contacts,” the province noted.
In addition, another patient tested positive at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish. The total number of cases there is still less than five. The tests are made available to all staff and doctors on site who wish to be tested.
Bars and theaters to close across Newfoundland as province reports 60 new COVID-19 infections
Another resident of Parkstone Enhanced Care in Halifax has tested positive. So far, a total of two residents and one facility staff member have tested positive.
In addition, another resident of Parkland Antigonish, a retirement home, tested positive. This brings the total for this facility to three residents and two staff.
Meanwhile, no new cases have been reported in the outbreak at the Halifax infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Center or in the outbreak at the Ocean View Continuing Care Center in Eastern Passage.
Stricter restrictions
Wednesday also marked the start of tighter restrictions, just before the holidays.
Starting at 6 a.m., the province lowered the gathering limit for informal gatherings inside and outside to 10 people from the same household or cohesive social group.
Festivals, sporting events and in-person performances are no longer permitted. Events hosted by recognized businesses, such as weddings and funerals, can have 25 percent of their legal capacity to a maximum of 50 people.
Nova Scotia Tightens Pre-Vacation Restrictions As COVID-19 Rises
Paid sick leave
The province announced Wednesday that it will relaunch its COVID-19 paid sick leave program on January 10, 2022.
Those affected by this fourth wave may be entitled to up to four paid sick days. The program will be in place until March 31, 2022 and will be retroactive to include sick days from December 20.
“We know people are feeling very stressed this holiday season, and we want them to know that more help is going to come with the relaunch of this temporary program,” Prime Minister Tim Houston said in a statement.
New report highlights urgent need for permanent paid sick leave in Nova Scotia
The program applies to people who cannot work remotely and miss less than 50 percent of their scheduled work time in a one-week period due to COVID-19. It will cover the wages of employees, including the self-employed, up to a maximum of $ 20 per hour or $ 160 per day. This means that the maximum payout on the 15 week program is $ 640 per worker.
Eligible businesses who continue to pay their employees while on leave may be reimbursed through the program.
The province noted that the program complements the Canadian Sickness Recovery Benefit, which can apply after an employee is absent for at least 50 percent of their scheduled work week. This program runs until May 2022.
Nova Scotia’s original paid sick leave program covered sick days from May 10 to July 31, during the province’s third wave of COVID-19. Approximately $ 600,000 was paid and 4,000 sick days were covered.
COVID-19: Freeland discusses details and qualifications for $ 300 per week benefit
