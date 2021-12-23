US stocks close as Omicron fears drop; The ‘gathering of Santa Claus’ could be cut





US stocks end higher as investors put aside Omicron concerns

Long-term Treasury yields decline

The dollar slips as riskier currencies rise

Oil NEW YORK, Dec.22 (Reuters) – U.S. stock indices closed largely higher on Wednesday after investors applauded the positive economic data and the White House said it was resuming discussions on a bill massive on social spending and climate change with a recalcitrant senator. The market gained throughout the trading session, overcoming fears over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, and was pushed higher by improving consumer confidence and gross domestic product growth. The positive swing continued the trend of Tuesday, when stocks recovered their losses. “With the fears related to COVID, there is no longer as much concern as before,” said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network. “It may not have as much of an impact on the economy. (US President Joe) Biden has said we will not go back to lockdown.” Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The White House said on Wednesday it would continue talks with Sen. Joe Manchin, who dealt what appeared to be a fatal blow to Biden’s Build Back Better bill over the weekend by saying he won’t. would not support. Read more Gaggar added that the volatility in December was much higher than usual and that his belief is that “the Santa Claus rally is slightly lower this year. The so-called “Santa Claus rally” is the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the following year, when stocks are often higher. According to an LPL Financial article, if Santa Claus doesn’t come, it could portend a bear market. Riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar and the euro rallied against the US dollar on Tuesday, as traders in the US Treasury dismissed the threat of long-term inflation as the yield curve flattened . Read more The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.74% to 35,753.89, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 1.02% to 4,696.56. Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 1.18%, to 15,521.89. MSCI’s stock gauge across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.94%. Oil prices have climbed as fears of tight supply and declines in the United States offset concerns about slowing demand for COVID-19. US crude recently rose 2.66% to $ 73.01 a barrel and Brent to $ 75.56, up 2.14% on the day. Read more Little is known about the severity or transmissibility of the Omicron variant, but leading US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that holiday gatherings of more than 40 people are not safe, even for those who have been vaccinated and having received a booster dose. Read more Meanwhile, Biden warned Americans of the risks of not being vaccinated – saying it “can mean the difference between life and death” – and brought in military personnel to support overwhelmed hospitals. Read more The United States has also cleared Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) antiviral pill COVID-19 for those at risk aged 12 and over. Read more Movements in the forex market were generally moderate as trading slowed ahead of the Christmas holidays. The dollar index fell 0.375%. Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies edged down, with bitcoin roughly flat at $ 48,937.70, still well below the all-time high of $ 69,000 reached in November. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Alison Williams, Chizu Nomiyama, Sonya Hepinstall and Diane Craft Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

