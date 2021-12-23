Digital Workforce to Ring Nasdaq New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell as Nasdaq’s First Finnish Company First North Growth Market Finland





NEW YORK and HELSINKI, 22 December 2021 / PRNewswire / –Digital workforce, one of the leading intelligent automation services companies in the Nordic countries, will virtually ring the closing bell for the Nasdaq stock market on Wednesday 22 December 2021. This is a historic moment sinceDigital workforcebecomes the first Finnish First North Growth company to ring the bell on the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. The bell ringing is a rare opportunity, even for companies on the master list. The ringtone will be broadcast live online and on international news channels. The ceremony is also visible on the giant screens of the Nasdaq Tower and Marquee in Times Square. The ringtone marks the start of Digital Workforce’s journey as a publicly traded company, listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol “DWF”. “It is a huge honor and a great opportunity for us to showcase the company and our growth plans in the United States and around the world. Nasdaq is our major RPA cloud service customer, which makes this event even more unique, said Mika Vainio-Mattila, CEO of Digital Workforce. Digital Workforce employees can also join the ceremony by uploading their photos to be broadcast live on Nasdaq Tower in Times Square during the allotted time for the ceremony, a new opportunity offered by Nasdaq through its MarketSite app. . “We are the first publicly traded company purely specializing in intelligent automation services. We have a strong track record of growth, and listing is helping accelerate our goal of becoming a 100 million euros business by 2026 “, states Mika Vainio-Mattila. Digital Workforce’s IPO has been an exceptional year for the company. A record number – 31 companies – were listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange this year. It has also been a busy listing year for stock exchanges in the United States. The online feed is available through the Nasdaq web pages at the Livestream link https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/9945326at 4 p.m. EDT. Media contacts

Courtney Glymphe

RP YourStory

[email protected]

+44 (0) 7867488769 About the digital workforce Digital Workforce is one of the leading service providers specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (AI) on an industrial scale in terms of revenue, service offering, customer and staff references. Digital Workforce helps its clients to automate knowledge work tasks and business processes with AI through its Digital Workers. Digital workers are software bots that are essentially automated team members who run business processes accurately, relentlessly, and with fewer errors than human workers, without significant modification to the customer’s existing systems. Digital workers have superpowers based on RPA, artificial intelligence, and cloud services, which makes them fast and efficient. More information available on www.digitalworkforce.com SOURCE Digital Workforce

