Analysis: After Another Staggering US Stock Market Year, Investors Wondering How Much Gas Is Left

People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, March 19, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo

NEW YORK, Dec. 23 (Reuters) – The US stock market is expected to post three rounds of stellar annual returns, but the chances of a similar performance in 2022 could be threatened by a more hawkish Federal Reserve, slower earnings growth and a relentless pandemic.

With just over a week to the year, the S&P 500 (.SPX) is on track for an 87% gain since late 2018, its best three-year performance in more than two decades. The benchmark is up 25% so far in 2021 after double-digit returns in the previous two years.

If history is to be trusted, next year’s gains may be less impressive, but not necessarily mediocre.

The S&P 500 has posted three consecutive years of double-digit returns nine times since 1928, according to Jessica Rabe, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

Gains in the year following those periods were on average smaller, with the index averaging 8.4%, compared to its overall average total return of 11.6%, DataTrek found. Stocks rose in five of those nine years and fell in the other four.

“The chances of that kind of positive momentum continuing into the next year are a toss,” Rabe said in comments emailed to Reuters. “But the performance of the S&P has historically proven to be asymmetric, as the positive returns outweighed the negative returns in the fourth year.”

A Reuters poll of strategists earlier this month predicted the S&P 500 would end 2022 at 4,910, up 4.5% from Wednesday’s close. Read more

The three interest rate hikes the Fed slated for 2022 – a more aggressive trajectory than markets expected weeks ago – will be at the forefront of investor concerns, threatening to drive bond yields higher and undermine relatively risky assets such as stocks.

But the economic growth that prompts the central bank to raise rates can also help support stocks.

The S&P 500 returned on average 7.7% in the first year the Fed raised rates, according to a Deutsche Bank study of 13 cycles of increases since 1955.

We still see a decent environment for equity investors in 2022, although we don’t expect the kinds of gains we’ve seen, said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at DA Davidson, who expects mid single-digit growth for the S&P. 500 in 2022.

Ragan prefers sectors that will particularly benefit from a strong economy, such as finance, industrials and materials, as well as companies that can pass on price increases in an inflationary environment.

We believe this is still a good environment for overall GDP growth, which should allow companies to continue to grow profits, but we are concerned about valuations, Ragan said.

SOUNDLY SOLID EARNINGS?

Rising bond yields, which usually come with higher rates, could put pressure on already stretched stock valuations as companies’ projected cash flows will be discounted at higher rates in equity valuation models. standard.

The S&P 500 is trading at around 21 times 12-month earnings estimates, down from its historical average of 15.5 times, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

While strong earnings may further strengthen the case for equities, profits of S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 8.3% next year, after rebounding nearly 50% in 2021, according to Refinitiv IBES.

“Profit growth and income growth should be enough to drive the equity markets up, but the risk is to disappoint,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors.

The profit picture is also clouded by uncertainties over COVID-19, as the Omicron variant takes hold around the world. As investors doubt the return of widespread US government lockdowns linked to the virus, consumers “could spend more prudently amid a further rise in Covid infections,” according to a recent Oxford Economics memo, which forecast an increase consumer spending of 4.3% in 2022 after a record growth of 8.1% this year.

Another wild card for investors will be the midterm elections in the United States in November, with Democratic Party control of Congress over President Joe Biden seen as tenuous.

It also remains to be seen whether tech and growth stocks, which have dominated the U.S. market for much of the past decade, can maintain their strength. For example, these stocks are particularly sensitive to higher returns because their valuations are more dependent on future earnings.

Larger markets could be in trouble if the gigantic growth stocks falter. Earnings at six companies Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O), parent company of Google Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O), Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O), formerly Facebook, accounted for about a third of the S&P 500’s total return in 2021 at Tuesday’s close, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

We may start to see underperformance in technology and outperformance in underrated areas, ”said Andre Bakhos, managing director of New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey. “By the nature and design of the S&P, you would probably want a lower market.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Megan Davies and Matthew Lewis

