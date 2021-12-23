Fluctuations in India’s stock market give millions of new retail investors a taste of the storm

On December 20, the main benchmarks Nifty and Sensex were a considerable beating. Fears of an aggressive spread of the Omicron variant coupled with signals from the US Federal Reserve last week that it would accelerate the reduction of its asset purchase program and possibly raise interest rates three times in 2022 have fueled the sale.

The two factors working in tandem paved the way for many FII / REITs leaving the Indian market in droves.

By the end of the day, the BSE Sensex Index had been battered by 1,189 points and the NSE Nifty Index had been pulled down by 371 points. In this bloodbath, it was the retail investor who found himself in jeopardy as millions of people across India invested their hard-earned savings in the hope of a quick and unsuccessful return. comprehensive understanding of the volatile nature of markets. Since October 18th investor wealth has been steadily eroding and at the end of Monday the total amount of investor wealth removal stood at Rs 22.11 lakh crore. On Monday alone, investment valuations fell to Rs 6.8 lakh crore.

To be fair, this was not the first time young retail investors have suffered a shock in the market. The highly publicized Rs 18,300 crore IPO of digital payment company Paytm last month proved to be a disaster for retail investors who signed up for the show. In its early days, the script tanked by a whopping 27% wiping out nearly Rs 38,000 crore from the company’s valuation. From the start, more sane voices pointed out the risks to Paytms’ overinflated valuations, although their warnings did not find a large following. Consider, for example, that Paytms valuation was 26 times the FY 23 price-to-sales ratio, while most fintechs around the world are trading at 0.3-0.5 times that ratio. When Paytm made its first foray into the virtual trading room, the stock price crashed, leaving nothing but disillusionment and a wave of memes in store for newbie Robinhood investors.

As the market recovered slightly from Monday’s collapse the next day, market experts point out that the market’s recovery is vulnerable and more volatility is ahead.

Over the past year, retail has been sucked into direct stocks as the market has performed spectacularly. Therefore, a lot of people, without doing any research, invest money in the stocks that they see rise. Over the past year, there has not been a 10% correction in the market. As a result, valuations are quite aggressive and it becomes very difficult to deploy money. Now the markets are showing signs that a correction is in order, and that is what happened on Monday, said Aditya Shah, chief investment officer at JST Investments. Thread.

Shah added that since 2003, the Nifty has never experienced an 18 month phase where it has not undergone a correction of at least 10%.

In the past 18 months, the market has not even experienced a 10% correction. Because of this, investors have become very complacent, believing that they will not lose money in the market and that they can invest in unwanted companies as well. In such a situation, the market will be very tired of its bullish movement and is now ready for a correction.

The rise of the retail investor

The past year has witnessed an unpredictable explosion in retail investor participation in Indian capital markets. With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government imposing the first lockdown, dozens of professionals, both employed and recently unemployed, could buy time not only to understand, but also to familiarize themselves with the capital markets.

Retail investors, most of them in the 18-35 age bracket and the majority of new investors, have started trading in the markets as online stock trading apps like Zerodha and Upstox have led the wave of retail investors in India.

The past two years have also seen significant growth in new investor registrations, which has increased Robinhood investor investments in the stock markets. In FY21, a total of 1.43 crore of new investors were added by NDSL and CDSL. If that wasn’t enough, more than eight new lakh investors were added to the previous tally in the first half of fiscal 22, bringing new entrants to 1.51 crore. The weight of individual investors was at the origin of the recent rise in the markets. They became net buyers after a brief three-year hiatus in 2017-19. Individual investors injected a total of Rs 137,000 crore in 2020 and in the first nine months of 2021 into the stock markets, of which Rs 86,000 crore was invested in 2021 itself.

The retail investor as a market force

The numbers speak for themselves. It is now the retail investor who dominates the equity segment in Indian markets. According to figures published by NSE in its monthly market review titled Market Pulse, it was the retail investor class that was responsible for just over 43% of total cash segment revenue during the year. EX22. This figure is slightly lower than the multi-year contribution peak recorded in FY21, which was 45%. In contrast to the contribution of retail investors, the FII category pales. In the cash segment, the FII ordered a total of 11.5% and 11% for FY21 and FY22, respectively.

It’s not just the equity segment where retail investors have been dominant. The share of retail investors in index options and stock options (premium revenue) has also been consistently high. In both cases, individual investors held 34% of premium revenue. Meanwhile, in terms of share in total premium revenue in index options and stock options, FIIs contributed 11% and 7% respectively in FY22. Obviously, retail investors are playing a much bigger role than expected.

Despite this, it is retail investors who often find themselves in the unenviable position of bearing the brunt of a sell-off like Monday earlier. This is mainly because retail investors often let the two polarities of fear and greed rule their investment decisions. During times of liquidation, as the market saw last week, investors tend to sell their holdings in panic while in times of speculative booms, they buy at high valuations and show optimism. unjustified. The fact that few direct retail shareholders have benefited from the markets over the long term is evident from CMIE Prowess and NSE data on floating share ownership.

A free float market capitalization consists of stocks open to the public for trading. These shares are not owned by governments, trusts or developers. Floating shareholding for individual investors rose from nearly 30% in March 2001 to 18% in March 2021. At the same time, for FIIs, the same number rose from 15% in March 2001 to 42.9% in March 2021 Considering the returns that the markets have offered investors who have remained invested through thick and thin over the past two decades, it is evident that FIIs have beaten retail investors in this key metric. In fact, only a small minority of direct retail investors end up getting the kind of lucrative returns the markets promise.

Retail investors will need to learn not to panic. These corrections are an integral part of the investment journey. India is a story of long term growth and we are still optimistic about India. In the history of long-term growth, markets will never go up in a straight line. They go up, they go down. This is how it really works. Things will be going well for retail investors who are patient and in no rush to earn returns, Shah added.