FirstFT: US stock exchanges seek new listings as Chinese companies retreat

<>

Hello. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe / Africa Where Americas edition to receive it directly in your inbox every weekday morning

American stock exchanges are continuation of registrations companies from Southeast Asia and India to counter a slowdown in activities from China.

The crackdown on foreign listings by the Beijing authorities has led to the drying up of new lucrative Chinese listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq markets.

Indonesia and India are seen as the greatest areas of opportunity due to their large populations and potential for growth, although leaders also expect enrollments to increase from countries like Vietnam and the United States. Malaysia.

“The pipeline [for IPOs] has gone from a handful of companies, if you ask me a year ago, to a few dozen today, ”Bob McCooey, Nasdaq president for Asia-Pacific, told the Financial Times.

The recent listing of Singapore-based tech group Grab, which finalized a $ 40 billion merger with a specialist acquisition company (Spac) in early December, also helped bring renewed attention to the Asia-Pacific region outside. from China. But experts say it will be difficult to replace the loss of Chinese listings.

Thanks for reading FirstFT Americas. Here’s the rest of today’s news – Gordon

Five other articles in the news

1. Vladimir Putin warns NATO against a military response The Russian president warned yesterday against “appropriate military-technical measures” to counter the threat of NATO expansion to the East, amid rising tensions with the Western alliance. The United States has said it will begin diplomatic talks in an effort to allay fears of a conflict over Ukraine.

2. Nikola Pays $ 125 Million to Settle SEC Fraud Fees The electric truck start-up has agreed to pay $ 125 million to settle charges of defrauding investors by deceiving them about the capabilities of its vehicles.

3. Calpers chief says hedge fund fees remain “problematic” Marcie Frost, chief executive of Calpers, told the Financial Times that the largest public pension scheme in the United States will not look to hedge funds to help weather the likely shift in global monetary policy over the course of the year. coming year.

4. Turkish lira soars thanks to savings plan The Turkish lira jumped sharply yesterday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled a savings plan that analysts described as a devious interest rate hike that could erode public finances.

5. Dubai ruler ordered to pay £ 554 million to settle divorce Billionaire ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, is due to pay around £ 554million in child maintenance and child safety costs to his ex-wife, Princess Haya, and their two children, in part of what would be the largest post-divorce financial settlement ever granted. by an English court.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum with his then wife Princess Haya at Royal Ascot in 2013 © AP



Coronavirus digest

Joe biden said 500m rapid home tests would be sent to U.S. households to help slow the rise in Omicron cases. He also said military personnel would be deployed to help hospitals if needed.

Boris Johnson ruled out further Covid restrictions in England ahead of Christmas, but warned more measures may be needed after the weekend. In recent weeks, ratings for the British Prime Minister have fallen to record levels. Here are the rivals that could replace him.

Fast food group Mcdonalds stated that due to delivery delays it would only be able to offer the smallest portion of fries at its 2,900 outlets in Japan.

Israel is to begin offering a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to citizens aged 60 and over, a world first.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca have started work to produce a targeted version of the Omicron variant of their coronavirus vaccine.

Thailand will suspend non-quarantine travel for international visitors.

Have you received a Covid-19 reminder? Tell us in our survey below.

The day to come

Biden talks about supply chains Joe Biden is due to meet with CEOs and members of his supply chain task force to discuss shipping bottlenecks plaguing the U.S. economy.

Economic data Economists expect the final reading of US economic growth in the third quarter to be an annualized rate of 2.1%, confirming a slowdown from the 6.7% pace of the previous quarter. Investors will also get a new look at the housing market from the National Association of Realtors, which will release data on existing home sales for November.

What else we read and watch

New US-EU competition cooperation sounds alarm bells The EU competition chief told the Financial Times that she sees “a lot of alignment” with her American colleagues at the Federal Trade Commission, headed by Lina Khan, in a new era of mistrust. But transatlantic cooperation has sounded the alarm bells in US boards.

Lax rules allow big cats in companies to empty their stocks Taking advantage of a historic rise in stock prices, U.S. insiders sold a record $ 69 billion in shares this year, up 30% from 2020 and 79% above the 10-year average . These big corporate cats are certainly in the money, writes Brooke Masters, but are they also in the know, she asks.

Will the United States help the Taliban? Millions of Afghans face starvation this winter after the withdrawal of foreign aid when the Islamist Taliban seized power. Now diplomatic pressure is on the United States, Europe and other countries to unfreeze Afghan central bank reserves abroad and try to prevent what some fear catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

$ 10 billion telescope launched on Christmas day The James Webb Space Telescope, the most ambitious and expensive telescope ever to be built, is set to launch into space on December 25, with the goal of seeing deeper into the universe – and further in time – than ever before previously. Astronomers expect a treasure of observations of our solar system, our galaxy and beyond.

The arguments in favor of a universal basic income The coronavirus pandemic has opened the door to radical economic reform, supports FT columnist Martin Sandbu. A regular and unconditional transfer of money to everyone could undermine the social protection system, bring new economic security and create more opportunities for all.

“The hybrid is here to stay” It has been almost two years since Covid-19 sparked a mass experimentation with working from home. Still, there is no consensus among economists on how the change might affect developed economies, especially when it comes to productivity. Stanford professor Nick Bloom argues that the revolution could usher in a the era of globalization of services.

Men’s clothes

As the Jedi Knights and Bullfighters will attest, when it comes to men’s outerwear, nothing matches the cape as pure theatrical garment. In Charlie Porter’s parallel universe, he never leaves his home without one.

Charlie Porter wears his Celine cape in New York © Photographed for the FT by Weston Wells



<>

Thanks for reading and don’t forget that you can add FirstFT to myFT. Send your recommendations and comments to [email protected]

<>