Secondary market: definition, types, importance

Secondary markets bring investors together to buy and sell stocks and other assets.

Most securities transactions take place in secondary markets like the New York Stock Exchange.

Secondary markets allow market forces to determine the price and provide investors with liquidity.

A secondary market is where securities that have previously been issued by corporations, banks, and government entities are bought and sold among investors.

Think of it in terms of buying a car. You can choose a brand new model, straight from the factory, or a model that has been around for a few years. Buying new would be considered a primary market transaction because you are engaging directly with the company that produced it. Buying used would be a secondary market transaction because you get it from someone who has already owned it, at a stage of the manufacturer, who has already been paid.

You can think of stocks, bonds, and other securities in the same way. They can be sold “new” or “used”. For stocks, second-hand sales occur in secondary markets, such as the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

Secondary markets are also sometimes referred to as “secondary markets”. And while when we talk about secondary markets, we are generally talking about secondary markets. financial markets, you can also find them for other assets, including internet domain names, art, comics, and collectibles.

How do secondary markets work?

When a company makes an initial public offering (IPO), it issues new shares. For example, when the Brazilian fintech Nubank recently raised $ 400 million Through an IPO, it issued ownership shares in exchange for cash from investors, creating new securities.

Once these shares were issued, buyers were free to trade them with other investors. These transactions take place on the secondary market. If you bought Nubank stock when it went public, the money has gone to the company. When you sell it to another investor in the secondary market, the money comes back to you, not Nubank, which has already been paid for them.

To note: Stocks are one of the most commonly traded securities in secondary markets, but investors can also trade bonds, mutual funds, futures, options, treasury bills, and other assets.

Types of secondary markets

There are many types of secondary markets and each one works a little differently.

Some, like the NYSE, have a physical location while others, like the Nasdaq, are fully electronic. Major exchanges are heavily regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other government authorities. Others, like some over-the-counter (OTC) markets for penny stocks, are much less regulated.

Each type of secondary market has its own characteristics. Here are some of the most common:

Auction markets

In auction markets, buyers and sellers submit competitive bids simultaneously.

It works like an auction house, except that there are usually multiple sellers and multiple buyers at the same time. Buyers advertise the highest price they would pay for a security, and sellers advertise the lowest price at which they would be willing to sell. There are usually no direct negotiations between buyers and sellers. Instead, brokers pair buyers and sellers with compatible offers in exchange for a fee. The NYSE is an example of an auction market.

Dealer markets

In broker markets, brokers publicly display the prices at which they are willing to buy or sell a security. Investors who accept these prices can engage directly with the broker, no broker is required.

The Nasdaq is an example of a securities brokerage market. You may have also seen this type of market if you have traveled and need local cash. Currency exchange companies usually display the prices at which they buy and sell various currencies.

Over-the-counter markets

Certain stocks, debt securities and other securities are traded in over-the-counter markets. Rather than trading through centralized exchanges, securities in over-the-counter markets are traded through a network of brokers and traders. An example of an OTC market is the OTC Link LLC.

Quick advice: Trading stocks over-the-counter can be riskier than trading on established exchanges. Some over-the-counter markets lack strict listing requirements. Research your investments carefully and make sure that any broker you use is reputable and follows the applicable rules. SEC Rules.

Why are secondary markets important?

Secondary markets are the reason many small investors may invest in securities. IPO stocks are largely bought by large institutions and high net worth clients. Most investors don’t have access to IPOs. Secondary markets give small retail investors a chance to get involved in the market.

“Robust secondary markets also offer



liquidity



,” Remarks Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Heider College of Business, Creighton University. “They allow investors to buy and sell securities quickly without significant loss in value.”

Without secondary markets, it would be difficult to sell a security once you own it.

Finally, secondary markets offer a method of price discovery. They generate a huge number of interconnected exchanges which help drive securities towards their real value through supply and demand. “An investor knows what his securities are worth through the interaction between buyers and sellers in the secondary market,” says Johnson.

The financial report

If you invest in stocks, bonds, or any other security, you are probably already trading in secondary markets. This is where the majority of all trading takes place.

Every market works differently, so do your research before you participate. Most importantly, make sure you understand who you are engaging with when making a trade (a broker, broker, or other investor) and how trades are executed.

Finally, understand the rules of any market you participate in and how it is regulated. Just like when buying a used car, you want to avoid scams. When in doubt, stick with large, centralized, well-regulated markets that have rigorous systems to prevent fraud.