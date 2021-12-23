Business
Pandemic has caused perfect storm for supply chain crisis, experts say | Supply chain crisis
It was difficult to go through 2021 without hearing about the supply chain.
Before the pandemic, how products around the world would reach American consumers seemed like part of a smooth system. A survey of consumers found that 45% of Americans admitted to never thinking about how their products were made and delivered before the pandemic.
But last year saw dozens of ships stranded in ports, warehouses jam-packed with stuff and a shortage of truck drivers, resulting in more empty shelves and out-of-stock messages online. Problems with the supply chain have led to shortages across the country of goods ranging from cars and cream cheese to Christmas trees.
Experts believe the pandemic caused a perfect storm of factors that led to cracks in the supply chain that was already vulnerable in the first place.
You have a supply chain that was built on the principle of being lean and efficient and that works great when the going is right, said Keely Croxton, professor of logistics at Ohio State University. But as soon as there is a problem in the supply chain, those lean supply chains become fragile and break down.
Businesses today rely heavily on a supply chain model called just in time that was created by Toyota in the 1950s. As the name suggests, the model allows companies to keep little raw materials on hand and ordering them only when needed – all with the goal of getting the end product to consumers just in time.
The just-in-time model collided with the reality of consumer demand during the pandemic. Many companies speculated that demand would decline as the spread of Covid-19 caused shutdowns around the world, including at manufacturing plants. But the pandemic ended up bolstering consumer demand for goods, as the help of stimulus bills and the savings from spending less on other expenses like travel and dining out encouraged people to shop. in line. Retail sales during the 2020 holiday season grew up 8.3% despite the pandemic as Americans continued to shop.
Ultimately, consumers wanted more products while companies did less. This has particularly affected the manufacturing of computer chips, leading to shortages of cars and some consumer electronics, such as video game consoles.
Rising demand has also seen more cargo shipped from Asia to the United States, causing seemingly undefined congestion at two major California ports. At one point, a record than 100 ships were waiting off Los Angeles to dock. Some ships waited months to unload their cargo. It has affected retailers like Victorias Secret, who saw half of their inventory for the fall season. delayed because it was stuck on ships unable to unload.
Part of the congestion blockage comes from the lack of space in ports as they are inundated with large empty shipping containers. There are reports that there are over 115,000 empty containers in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Twin ports have started threatening ocean carriers with fines for leaving empty shipping containers at ports for the purpose of unloading empty containers. Costco and Walmart were among the few large companies that resorted to rental shipping containers to ensure that goods arrive at stores in time for the holidays.
In addition to the problems at the port, the United States is experiencing a shortage of truck drivers. The trucking industry estimates that it is now missing 80,000 truckers due to the retirements and resignations caused by the pandemic. In mid-December, the White House announced it would expand paid apprenticeships and recruit military veterans to bolster the industry, though the initiative’s impacts are unlikely to be visible anytime soon.
Croxton said supply chain researchers have long studied weaknesses in today’s supply chain and advocated for more resilient structures capable of handling disruption. For example, companies could pay attention to weather and news events and track inventory levels throughout the supply chain. Shortening the supply chain, such as relying on domestic manufacturing, would also mean more oversight.
The number of disruptions we have had in our supply chains has increased over the past decade, Croxton said, citing extreme weather events and economic and political uncertainty. It is not new for companies that supply chains are disrupted.
