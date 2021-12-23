Tesla Driver Monitoring fails to keep driver’s attention on the road





Consumer Reports testing of a 2022 Model Y and a 2022 Model S found that the time the driver could have their hands off the steering wheel was shortened if the camera detected that the driver’s eyes were not on. the road. But as long as the driver’s hands remained on the wheel, as the autopilot indicates, we saw no difference in the warnings whether the eyes were on the road or not. CR has previously tested other driver surveillance cameras in BMW and Subaru vehicles. While the BMW Camera is used with its Traffic Jam Assist feature at speeds below 40 mph to enable hands-free driving, it is not active at higher speeds when adaptive cruise control and lane keeping are both active. A BMW spokesperson told CR the system is designed this way to reinforce the fact that fully hands-free driving is not available at speeds above 40 mph. The Subaru Camera is capable of detecting driver distraction in certain scenarios, but it can be completely deactivated via the menu and it is not necessary to activate it to use the driver assistance systems, although a Subaru spokesperson told CR that the company is not ruling out requiring the camera for adaptive cruise control in the future. As with autopilot, these systems allow people to activate their active driver assistance systems while their driver surveillance cameras are completely covered with a physical barrier or disabled from the menu. CR also discovered that we could activate Teslas FSD betaan an evolving collection of features that can help the driver navigate to a destination, come to a complete stop at traffic lights and stop signs, and turn on the streets. of the city with the camera covered without any difference in performance or the ability to activate the feature in the city streets. It’s pretty disappointing that Tesla has a driver surveillance camera, but they don’t actually require it to be used when the autopilot and FSD are on, Funkhouser says. By comparison, when we tested vehicles equipped with GM’s Super Cruise Driver Assistance System, which uses infrared cameras to track the position of the driver’s eyes and head, covering their cameras, Super Cruise turned off. Our results are corroborated by evaluations from researchers at the MIT Advanced Vehicle Technology Consortium (AVT), who performed similar tests on their Tesla Model 3. With the autopilot on, they were unable to trigger a warning via a range. of test procedures, which included the driver. send text messages to a smartphone and completely block the view of the road by holding a clipboard in front of the driver’s face.

