What parents need to know

Parents of young children will have to wait a little longer for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, Pfizer announced interim results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial in children under 5, but the results were a bit disappointing: While children under 2 showed the expected level of immune response at two doses, those ages 2 to 5 did not.

Now the company is adjusting its testing protocols to add a third dose of vaccine for all participants under the age of 5, which will undoubtedly cause a delay in administering the vaccine to young children. The company will also test third doses for children aged 5 and 12, and booster shots were authorized for those aged 16 and 17 earlier this month.

Keep in mind that the dose for children in these trials is only 3 micrograms, said TODAY Dr. William Moss, executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. . That’s a tenth of the 30 microgram dose given to adults and less than half of the 10 microgram dose given to children aged 5 to 11, said Moss, who was not involved in the trials.

The company initially decided on this dose following a phase 1 trial in the spring, Dr Simon Li, director of the division of pediatric intensive care at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine, said TODAY. It is not yet clear exactly why the vaccine did not produce the desired results in children 2 to 4 years old, but Li and Moss suspect that body weight may have been a factor.

There is a “huge, huge difference in weight” between these groups of children and a “huge difference in how they’ll react,” said Li, who runs one of Pfizer’s pediatric clinical trials sites.

The changing landscape of coronavirus variants may also play a role, Li said. Back when the initial Phase 1 data was collected, the alpha variant was the predominant strain in areas where trials were underway and where delta was just starting to enter the fray. During phase 2/3 testing, however, delta took over.

“In my mind, delta definitely plays a role because the initial studies were done on alpha for dosing,” Li said. We know there is definitely a reduction in efficacy, not horrible, but a slight reduction against delta, and that certainly plays a role.

Moss said the problem is much more likely to be related to body mass, however.

Pfizer’s decision to add a third dose of the vaccine rather than restarting with two larger doses for children 2 to 4 years old is based on the safety and tolerability profile of the 3 microgram dose for children of this age group, Kathrin U. Jansen, senior vice president of Pfizer and head of vaccine research and development, said during a call to investors last week.

This approach also generally reflects the evolution of researchers’ understanding that the vaccine requires a “three-dose schedule rather than a two-dose schedule” to be most effective, Moss said.

Another part of the decision may simply stem from a need for an opportunity amid the COVID-19 crisis. “If you were to increase the amount, you would literally have to re-recruit a whole new group of (participants),” Li explained. “You will also have to redo your initial Phase 1 studies.”

Instead, “it’s something they can add to the ongoing trial and not have to re-recruit,” Moss explained. “And that helps with the timeline.”

Still, the company said there would be a delay. Initially, Pfizer expected to see results by the end of the year and to submit an application for clearance to the FDA shortly thereafter. “If the three-dose study is successful, Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit data to regulators to support EUA for children 6 months to less than 5 years of age in the first half of 2022,” the companies said in a statement. . Press release.

Meanwhile, Moderna’s clinical trial for young children is still ongoing. Previously, TODAY reported that the company could see its first results for this age group in mid-January and will decide whether or not to apply for emergency use authorization at that time.