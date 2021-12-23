TSA PreCheck: unruly passengers may lose their credentials





(CNN) The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have joined forces in the fight against unruly plane passengers. The two organizations issued a statement stating that travelers who cause difficulty may lose their TSA PreCheck credentials. “Our partnership is aimed at promoting safe and responsible passenger behavior,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in the announcement issued Dec. 21, ahead of the busy Christmas and New Years travel season. He added: “If you act out of the line, you will be in line.” The TSA and FAA said they would share information on unruly passengers. Currently, passengers who create problems are subject to fines and some airlines may ban certain travelers. The FAA reports that it has obtained 5,779 complaints unruly behavior in 2021. Of these, 4,156 are related to mask rules. Only 325 resulted in active law enforcement cases. So far in 2021, air travel passengers in the United States have accumulated hundreds of thousands of dollars in such fines, the highest – $ 40,823 – imposed on a passenger who brought his own alcohol on board, attempted to smoke marijuana in the plane’s toilet, and sexually assaulted a flight attendant . According to the TSA, more than 10 million US citizens and permanent residents have TSA PreCheck. The program allows screened travelers to bypass certain security measures, such as removing their shoes and removing laptops and other small electronic devices from suitcases, at US airports. However, both organizations said PreCheck was a privilege, not a right. “The TSA has no tolerance for unruly behavior, especially those involving physical assaults on airplanes. We have immense respect for airport personnel, gatekeepers and flight crews who bring in. people safe at their destination, ”TSA administrator David Pekoske said. Changing airline rules amid the coronavirus pandemic have made matters worse for airline staff. Cabin crew members, in addition to conducting safety briefings and providing catering, are now required to enforce mask rules and other Covid-related hygiene protocols. In September, flight attendant Allie Malis, government affairs representative at the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, told CNN that it becomes more and more dangerous on board. “It seems like every next incident gets a little more extreme,” she said. Among the reasons Malis cited were smaller airplane seats – which can lead to personal space issues – and alcohol. “We have put ourselves on the front line and in quarantine of our families,” she said. “We’re doing our job, we’re not the reason your flight was canceled, we’re not the reason you’re frustrated.” TSA PreCheck Zone at SFO Airport via AP Photo / Jeff Chiu.

