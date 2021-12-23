Stock futures muted as market tries to extend rally back

Stock futures indicated a third day of gains as investors broke past fears about the spread of the omicron Covid variant.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 100 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.2%.

Reopening pieces were in the green in the pre-market, including Las Vegas Sans, Wynn Resorts and Carnival. Airlines shares were also in the green.

New studies suggesting that omicron has a lower risk of hospitalization than other Covid variants have helped boost sentiment.

The Dow Jones gained 0.7% on Wednesday, taking its two-day rally to over 800 points. The S&P 500 climbed 1% to 4,696.56 and is now 1% off its record. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2%. All three averages are on course to end the week on the rise. US markets are closed Friday for the Christmas holidays.

The rebound, which began on Tuesday, follows a three-day consecutive losing streak for major averages spurred by fears about the speed of the spread of the latest variant of Covid-19. This is the worst drop in the S&P in a three-day period since September. For the Nasdaq, it was the worst three-day streak since May.

“December is a month where we’re not supposed to see a lot of volatility, but we do have it thanks to the news from the omicron variant,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones. “The past two days we have seen a very strong rebound, and we are now within reach of the records. In our view, this two-day rally reflects confidence that the economy will be able to successfully weather the storm. omicron variant threat. “

Nevertheless, the exchanges were relatively limited and should continue to be so as the Christmas holidays approach.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid pill, the first oral antiviral drug against the virus. Shares of the drugmaker gained around 1%.

Economic data released Thursday morning showed a strong economy with improving labor and spending trends, but inflation at uncomfortable levels.

Unemployment claims for the week ended December 18 stood at 205,000 roughly as expected. Durable goods for November rose 2.5%, compared to the Dow Jones’ estimate of 1.5%. Personal income and expenses increased in November.

But on the inflation side, the Federal Reserve’s closely watched personal consumption expenditure index rose 0.6% in November from the previous month. Core PCE rose 4.7% year-on-year in November, above the expected rate of 4.5%.