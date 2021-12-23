Business
Stock futures muted as market tries to extend rally back
Stock futures indicated a third day of gains as investors broke past fears about the spread of the omicron Covid variant.
Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 100 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.2%.
Reopening pieces were in the green in the pre-market, including Las Vegas Sans, Wynn Resorts and Carnival. Airlines shares were also in the green.
New studies suggesting that omicron has a lower risk of hospitalization than other Covid variants have helped boost sentiment.
The Dow Jones gained 0.7% on Wednesday, taking its two-day rally to over 800 points. The S&P 500 climbed 1% to 4,696.56 and is now 1% off its record. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2%. All three averages are on course to end the week on the rise. US markets are closed Friday for the Christmas holidays.
The rebound, which began on Tuesday, follows a three-day consecutive losing streak for major averages spurred by fears about the speed of the spread of the latest variant of Covid-19. This is the worst drop in the S&P in a three-day period since September. For the Nasdaq, it was the worst three-day streak since May.
“December is a month where we’re not supposed to see a lot of volatility, but we do have it thanks to the news from the omicron variant,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones. “The past two days we have seen a very strong rebound, and we are now within reach of the records. In our view, this two-day rally reflects confidence that the economy will be able to successfully weather the storm. omicron variant threat. “
Nevertheless, the exchanges were relatively limited and should continue to be so as the Christmas holidays approach.
On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid pill, the first oral antiviral drug against the virus. Shares of the drugmaker gained around 1%.
Economic data released Thursday morning showed a strong economy with improving labor and spending trends, but inflation at uncomfortable levels.
Unemployment claims for the week ended December 18 stood at 205,000 roughly as expected. Durable goods for November rose 2.5%, compared to the Dow Jones’ estimate of 1.5%. Personal income and expenses increased in November.
But on the inflation side, the Federal Reserve’s closely watched personal consumption expenditure index rose 0.6% in November from the previous month. Core PCE rose 4.7% year-on-year in November, above the expected rate of 4.5%.
CNBC’s Jesse Pound contributed reporting.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/22/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]