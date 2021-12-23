Peak COVID-19 cases in US derail vacation plans for many Americans

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com
December 22 (Reuters) – Americans face a second Christmas of disrupted holiday plans, with an increase in COVID-19 infections fueled by the now-dominant Omicron variant forcing some people to cancel their trip or wonder if it is sure to visit loved ones.
Carmen Rivera and her fiancee Jasmine Maisonet made the painful decision to cancel their flights to visit family in Florida and Puerto Rico after Maisonet was exposed to an infected colleague and tested positive for COVID-19, even if she has been vaccinated and received a shot booster.
Rivera, a newly elected city council member in Renton, Wash., Has not seen her family in Puerto Rico since the start of the pandemic. It hurts to spend yet another holiday season in isolation, Rivera said.
“We thought we were safe, we washed our hands, we sanitized, we vaccinated, we masked,” Rivera said.
The rapid rise in infections from Omicron, first detected last month and now accounting for at least 73% of cases in the United States, has raised new concerns about vacation travel. Many Americans are scrambling for COVID-19 tests before heading to relatives, while also sorting out various public health guidelines on what is safe for gatherings.
Over the past seven days, the average number of cases in the United States has increased by 26% and cases have increased by 83% since the start of the month, according to a Reuters count. President Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged to help states fight the spate of cases by providing stored resources and mobilizing 1,000 troops to help with health care.
Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told NBC that COVID-19 was a lesser threat this year than last year due to vaccines and a better scientific understanding of the disease. virus.
Americans vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 may be with family over the holidays, but attending large gatherings of more than 30 people is not safe, even for those who have received a booster dose, said Wednesday. America’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci.
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for more caution, urging people to postpone rallies.
Long Island insurance broker Lori Eves took the risk into account and refused to let Omicron ruin her trip to Paris with her retired mother this month. The two women had the Palace of Versailles almost on their own on Friday.
“I’m not really worried,” said Eves, 42, as she visited the palace outside the French capital. “We were both vaccinated and boosted and, you know, we felt safe.”
Some Americans wait until the last minute to decide whether to go ahead with their Christmas plans.
Morgan Johnson, a 28-year-old teacher in Washington, DC, spends the week with her parents in Chicago. They are taking several COVID tests at home to determine if they will drive to see Johnson’s grandparents outside of Minneapolis over Christmas.
Her grandparents are 80, are vaccinated and want family to visit them, Johnson said. But she and her parents, all vaccinated, fear spreading the variant.
“You will never forgive yourself for making your grandparents sick,” Johnson said.
OPTIMISTIC TRAVEL ESTIMATE
Travel companies are betting Americans vaccinated will follow through on their plans and have kept an optimistic view of this year’s holiday season.
The American Automobile Association estimates that 109 million Americans will hit the road, board a plane or drive more than 80 kilometers between December 23 and January 2, a 34% increase from 2020.
AAA spokeswoman Ellen Edmonds said the estimate was compiled by December 14 and the recent spike in cases could lead to cancellations.
The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2 million passengers at airports across the country every day from December 16 to 20, roughly double the number on those dates in 2020 and almost as many as in 2019.
The CEO of Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) on Tuesday asked the CDC to reduce the recommended quarantine time for people fully vaccinated with COVID-19, citing the impact on the stretched workforce of the business.
COVID-19 cases are contributing to workforce shortages in the New York Police Department, with 7.8% of its workforce sick on Tuesday, Commissioner Dermot Shea told WPIX-TV on Wednesday.
CityMD, which operates a chain of medical clinics in New York City and elsewhere, said it had to close 19 of 150 facilities on Wednesday after staff faced massive demand for testing over the past week.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would require healthcare workers and workers in high-risk collective settings to be recalled by February 1, as part of the government’s response. State to the highly transmissible variant of Omicron. Read more
The California State University system, the nation’s largest with nearly 500,000 students, on Wednesday became the latest higher education institution to require booster injections for students.
Reporting by Julia Harte, Rich McKay, Michaela Garber, David Shepardson, Maria Caspani, Brendan O’Brien, Susan Heavey, Doina Chiacu, Peter Szekely, Brendan O’Brien, Gabriella Borter and Sharon Bernstein; Writing by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Sonya Hepinstall
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
