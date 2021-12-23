CVS and Walgreens to limit purchases of Covid tests at home





The rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant before the holidays sparked the surge – and there has been anecdotal evidence over the past week of testing shortages in stores across the country.

Amazon has said it is limiting purchases of its own home Covid-19 test collection kits to 10 in its online marketplace. Amazon’s third-party sellers on the site set their own quantity limits.

“We are working hard to secure additional Covid-19 test inventory” from vendors, a spokesperson said.

Walmart has high inventory levels of Covid-19 tests in stores, but is more limited online, a spokesperson said. It hasn’t imposed purchase limits for Covid-19 tests in stores nationwide, but caps test kits at 8 for online orders.

CVS acknowledged in a statement Tuesday that tests may be temporarily out of stock at its stores. “To ensure fair access to testing both in store and digitally, we have added a limit of six test kits per purchase,” the company said. CVS has more than 9,900 stores across the United States, although it announced last month that nearly 10% would be closed over the next three years. “We are committed to providing families with protection and peace of mind during the holiday season, and we continue to provide access to lab tests with results available in 1 to 2 days or COVID-19 tests. fast, “the statement read. Walgreens said it limits in-store and online home test purchases to four each time “due to the overwhelming demand for rapid home tests,” according to a statement on Tuesday. “We ask our customers to exercise patience and understanding as together we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic environment,” said Walgreens President John Standley. As of August 31, 2020, Walgreens had just over 9,000 stores. On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the purchase of half a billion home rapid tests, which will be available next month and reach Americans by mail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/21/business/cvs-walgreens-covid-test-limit/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos