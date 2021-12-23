Yellowstone Acquisition Company Announces Transfer of Listing of Common Shares, Units and Warrants to the New York Stock Exchange

OMAHA, Neb .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: YSAC, YSACU and YSACW) (Yellowstone or the Company) today announced that it is transferring the listing of its common shares, units and warrants from the Nasdaq Capital Market of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The Company expects that its common shares, units and warrants will begin trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, under its current ticker symbols YSAC, YSACU and YSACW. The Company’s common stocks, units and warrants will continue to trade under the same ticker symbols on the Nasdaq Capital Market of Nasdaq Stock Market LLC until the transfer is complete.

Tal Keinan, Founder and CEO of Sky Harbors, said: Sky Harbor is actively building much needed aviation infrastructure across the United States and we felt it was important to be listed on the NYSE, the exchange that houses the majority of companies. public sharing the same mission. to build real assets across the country.

About the Yellowstone Acquisition Company

Yellowstone Acquisition Company is a blank check company sponsored by Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more businesses. On August 1, 2021, Yellowstone entered into a business combination agreement with Sky Harbor LLC (Sky), a private aviation infrastructure developer focused on the construction, rental and management of business aviation hangars. . On December 22, 2021, Yellowstone announced that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, had agreed to provide $ 45 million in PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky . PIPE funding will be provided through the purchase of Class A common shares of Yellowstone at a price of $ 10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. In return for the additional investment, Sky agreed to waive the $ 150 million minimum funding condition that required the Company to remit cash proceeds of at least $ 150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a precondition for the completion of the business combination. Upon closing of the business combination, Sky will become a publicly traded company and its common shares are expected to be listed on the NYSE.

About Sky Harbor LLC

Sky Harbor LLC is an aviation infrastructure company building the first nationwide network of home-basing solutions for business aircraft. The Company develops, leases and manages business aviation hangars across the United States based on its proprietary targeting and acquisition model, targeting aerodromes with significant imbalances between supply and demand for hangars in the largest American markets. The Skys hangar campuses have exclusive private hangars and a full range of dedicated services specially designed for home-based aircraft. The benefits of the Sky Harbor Home-Basing model include safety, efficient flight operations and maintenance, as well as enhanced security and total privacy. Sky Harbor LLC is incorporated in Delaware and is headquartered at Westchester County Airport, New York.

Additional information on the business combination project

Yellowstone cautions that the above list of factors is not exclusive. Yellowstone cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date posted. For information identifying material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of Yellowstone’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with SEC as well as defined risk factors. in the preliminary proxy statement, as amended, as filed with the SEC. Yellowstones’ securities filings can be viewed on the EDGAR section of the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Unless expressly required by applicable securities law, Yellowstone disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.