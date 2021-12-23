Business
5 things to know before the market opens on Thursday 23 December
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stock futures point to third consecutive day of gains
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the start of trading on Monday following the sharp drop in global equities on Friday over fears of the new omicron Covid variant on December 20, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
U.S. equity futures on Thursday indicated a third straight session of gains in what would be the continuation of Wall Street’s rebound after a three-game losing streak amid concerns over the Covid omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261 points, or 0.7%, on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 1% and 1.2% respectively. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid pill, the first antiviral drug against the virus to be used at home.
2. Data shows improving economy with uncomfortable inflation
A sign sits outside a career fair for employees who are not vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Temecula, California, United States, December 4, 2021.
Denis Poroy | Reuters
Trading is expected to remain relatively limited as the US stock market is closed Friday for Christmas Eve. However, there is a full list of economic data on Thursday, as of 8:30 a.m. ET, with numbers on employment, inflation, spending and durable goods orders. The numbers showed a strong economy with improving labor and spending trends, but inflation at uncomfortable levels. At 10 a.m. ET, November new home sales and the University of Michigan’s final consumer confidence index for December are released.
3. Omicron seems smoother than other variants, according to studies
Woman undergoes Covid-19 test while passing through Covid-19 testing center as hundreds of cars and pedestrians line up to take Covid-19 test ahead of Christmas holiday season in North Bergen of New Jersey, United States, on December 22, 2021 as Omicron rises across the country.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
The omicron variant is less likely to result in hospitalization and appears to be milder than previous strains of the virus, according to initial data released by research teams this week. On Tuesday, a new study in South Africa showed that people infected with omicron are 80% less likely to be admitted to a hospital than if they contract other strains. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday that omicron accounted for 90% of cases in some parts of the country. The CDC said the variant accounted for more than 73% of cases in the United States on Saturday.
4. Covid modeling suggests massive peak in future cases
U.S. Army critical care nurse Captain Edward Rauch Jr. (left) puts a Covid-19 patient on a ventilator at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Mich., December 17, 2021.
Jeff Kowalsky | AFP | Getty Images
Hospitals across the country are bracing for another wave of Covid that could rival the early days of the pandemic as the highly mutated and contagious omicron variant rages on. In fact, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said USA Today this new modeling shows that the United States could see around 140 million new cases from January to March. The peak in new daily infections is expected to reach around 2.8 million by the end of next month, according to the IHME, with less than 15% expected to be captured by testing. The United States has a total of 51.5 million reported cases of Covid since the arrival of the virus in America. Reported cases exceeded 300,000 in early January of this year.
5. Elon Musk Now Says “Almost Done” With Sales Of Tesla Shares
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla.
Alliance Christophe Gateau / photo via Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he “almost done” with its sales of shares after selling over $ 15 billion for more than a month. The billionaire had made confused statements about whether or not he could do away with his stated goal of selling 10% of his Tesla shares. “I sold enough shares to hit around 10% plus options exercises and tried to be extremely literal here,” he said in an interview with conservative satirical site Babylon Bee published on Tuesday. . But on Wednesday he suggested he may not have finished. “This assumes the completion of the 10b sell,” he tweeted, referring to his pre-set sell plan tied to his options.
Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all market actions like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Thursday’s “5 Things” report will be the last of the year. He will return after the holidays on Monday January 3.
