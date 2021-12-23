Stock market today: stocks rise amid encouraging virus studies

Text size





Stocks traded higher on Thursday, as studies of the coronavirus variant Omicron found those infected were less likely to be hospitalized. Stronger US economic data also supported markets ahead of the Christmas holidays and put major stock indexes on track to erase Monday’s steep drop and end the shortened holiday week in the green.

the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

was up 209 points, or 0.6%, in Thursday morning trading. the



S&P 500

rose 0.5% to 4,721, above the all-time index closing high of 4,712, while the



Nasdaq composite

gained 0.4%.

Stocks in Asia ended Thursday’s session with gains, while European stocks were higher.

A study from the University of Edinburgh and another from Imperial College London found that while the Omicron variant was more infectious, it was less severe. In addition, researchers at the South African National Institute of Communicable Diseases found that people were 70% to 80% less likely to be hospitalized in case of infection with Omicron.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared the Covid-19 antiviral pill from





Pfizer



(ticker: PFE), adding a new weapon against the pandemic.

Thursday morning was a busy one for economic data releases. Unemployment claims in the United States for the week ended Dec. 18, they were 205,000, roughly equal to the previous week and the past four-week average, according to the Labor Department.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported personal income and consumer spending for November Thursday morning. Consumer incomes increased 0.4% and spending increased 0.6%. The consensus of economists was for increases of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditure price index (PCE), rose 0.5% in November, up 4.7% year-on-year. This compares to an annual increase of 4.2% in October and economists’ forecast of 4.5% for November.

The next central bank policy-making meeting will take place on January 25-26, which means there will be another round of employment and inflation data that officials will need to analyze by then.

Finally, on Thursday morning, the Census Bureau released the durable goods report for november, which helps to open a window on investment spending in the economy. New orders rose 2.5% to $ 268.3 billion last month, from an average forecast of 2.1%.

Shares rose on Wednesday for a second straight session, benefiting from rising US consumer confidence. Sentiment also rose, with home sales and data showing the US economy grew at a rate of 2.3% in the third quarter, higher than the previous estimate.

The exchanges will be closed on Friday as the Christmas holiday falls on a Saturday.

Here are seven stocks in motion on Thursday:





JD.com



(JD) the stock fell 9.7% after





Tencent



(0700.HK) Said he would distribute his participation in the Chinese electronic commerce company to shareholders. This will take the form of a dividend of $ 16.4 billion. Hong Kong-listed shares of Tencents rose 4.2% on Thursday.

shares listed in the United States of





AstraZeneca



(AZN) fell 0.6% following a study at the University of Oxford that found that a third dose of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine was effective against the Omicron variant.





Novavax



(NVAX) fell 3.3% after initial data showed its two-dose vaccine booster produced an immune response to the Omicron variant.

Macau’s gaming and casino operators rose as investors expressed optimism about a regulatory review of the city’s gaming sector.





Sands of Las Vegas



(LVS) climbed 2.5%,





Wynn Resorts



(WYNN) gained 2.6%, and





MGM Resorts International



(MGM) added 0.9%.

Write to Joe Woelfel at