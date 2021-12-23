Global stock markets rise as COVID-19 fears subside





LONDON: Global stock markets rose on Thursday (December 23) as fears over both the Omicron coronavirus variant and high inflationary pressures subsided, brokers said. Natural gas prices continued to fall sharply from record highs reached earlier this week, but crude oil edged up. The optimistic pre-holiday mood was helped by two preliminary studies in Britain indicating that Omicron infections were less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, confirming a trend first identified in South Africa. Global stocks climbed on “optimism that Omicron may result in fewer hospitalizations than Delta,” noted Victoria Scholar, analyst at Interactive Investor. Cautious optimism was also raised by news that the United States Food and Drug Administration had cleared Pfizer’s anti-COVID-19 pill, providing new tools to fight the disease. The feeling won another bullet in the arm after Britain’s AstraZeneca revealed that the third dose, or booster, of its COVID-19 vaccine had “significantly” increased antibody levels against the Omicron strain in a lab study . New cases of the highly mutated Omicron strain have continued to skyrocket, but market watchers are increasingly confident that the health effects will be milder than with previous variants. The rebound from Monday’s sell-off on Omicron fears “doesn’t mean the market doesn’t care about Omicron,” said Patrick J O’Hare, market analyst at Briefing.com. “But that suggests the market isn’t overly concerned that Omicron is causing prolonged economic damage.” Data released Wednesday showed U.S. consumers remain optimistic about the economy despite the rise of the rapidly spreading Omicron strain. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index jumped nearly four points to 115.8 from the previous month. Sentiment was also bolstered by revised data from the US Department of Commerce showing GDP grew at a faster annual rate of 2.3% in the third quarter, up from previous estimates of 2.1%. The positive mood spread to Asia on Thursday, with Tokyo adding 0.8%. Even a COVID-19 lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi’an failed to dampen enthusiasm, with Shanghai shutting down 0.6% more and Hong Kong 0.4%. Data released Thursday morning showed the US economy continues to grow, with personal income and spending rising, as do durable goods orders. Initial jobless claims remained at pre-pandemic levels. Thursday is the last trading day before Christmas for Wall Street, as it is for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. London and Paris are open for half a day of trading on Fridays.

