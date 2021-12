Hob maker Blackstone latest with plans to debut on SPAC-based stock market

Dive brief: Adding to the wave of IPOs of the year with SPAC, outdoor hotplate brand Blackstone said Thursday it plans to go public through an acquisition by a blank check company. Ackrell After-sales service Partners I Co., according to a Press release enterprises.Blackstone would trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BLKS.

The transaction involves a combined pro forma enterprise value of $ 900 million, the statement said. Blackstone expects a “private equity investment” of $ 31 million in common stock and $ 111 million in bonds “from several institutional investors led by FS Investments.”

Blackstone and Ackrell have entered into a definitive business combination agreement, expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, “subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions”, to the approval of Ackrell shareholders and some notices from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nasdaq, the companies said. Dive overview: This hot plate company is thrilled with a corner of the outdoor cooking market that it says it has carved out and dominated, although it remains to be seen whether it is ready for the level of public procurement scrutiny. Founder and CEO Roger Dahle had the audacity to describe the hob category as “emerging and explosive, ”which is fine as long as the context is on the dollar sign. “Blackstone has created the outdoor home griddle cooking market, accounting for 80% of the market share in the United States with strong growth in the category,” the company said in its release, noting that it had five new product lines in development. “Blackstone is a passionate brand with a passionate and engaged customer base comprising one of the largest social media communities in the industry. “ Dahle said the company expects to continue to gain market share, possibly by helping to expand the market, and sees promise in the role of social media. “We have sparked a massive social media movement supported by our loyal customers that will further propel our brand awareness,”Dahle said in a statement.“There is a huge white space opportunity for hotplates and we believe Ackrell is the perfect partner to help us achieve our mission of making outdoor cooking accessible to everyone, for every meal. “ Blackstone estimates it will have made over $ 450 million in revenue this year and expects it to exceed $ 600 million next year. The company has also noted, with little elaboration, a “proven track record of profitable growth,” although it focuses on revenue, including a 72% compound annual growth rate of net revenue from 2016 to 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.retaildive.com/news/griddle-maker-blackstone-the-latest-with-plans-for-spac-based-stock-market/616552/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos