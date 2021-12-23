COVID tests are on everyone’s Christmas list … but can you find one?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One of the hottest items on the holiday list this year isn’t a toy – it’s a COVID test.

And it can be hard to find.

“Home” testing is popular, but there are other ways to get tested.

With the Christmas days and the omicron growing in concern, so too is the need for testing.

Several pharmacies we checked on Wednesday sold out of those home tests. But some pharmacies still had them.

If you’re looking for “at home” COVID-19 antigen testing, it might take a bit more driving.

A check at a number of CVS and Walgreens pharmacies in the Northwest Valley revealed that almost all of the others were out.

Amanda Ellis of E7 Health Testing Clinics said she is noticing an increase in the number of people seeking to get tested.

It’s been a busy season for sure, Ellis said.

Availability with us is always the same day, usually within a few hours. We can bring in patients and our results are also available in an hour or less, Ellis said.

The tests we’ve found in drugstores are all antigen tests, some as low as $ 10.

Ellis said home testing is not as accurate as PCR testing, which is the required test for international travel.

There are many tests on the market, the most popular being PCR and antigen, Ellis said. The antigen has a 30% positive and false negative rate.

Other PCR tests are available in the valley, but the results take 24 to 48 hours.

Ryan Moore is from the Testing and Health Care company.

Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen a nationwide spike, Vegas included, Moore said.

Highlighting some of the numbers from Vegas, we’ve run over 1,000 tests a day over the past two days and we tend to do that today as well, he said.

The company recently installed 13 mobile test sites in the valley. Appointments can be made online.

Curative.com, and it will geolocate you to the nearest location, Moore said.

Early Wednesday same-day appointments were available. Moore expects this to pick up in the next few days.

We have set our goals at a high level and our staff are prepared for it, he said.

For pharmacies that offer “at home” testing, there is most likely a limit on the number you can buy.