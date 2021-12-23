If Santa Claus doesn’t come to Wall Street in December, the Grinch goes public in January, story says

There is a lot of noise about the so-called Santa Claus rally that tends to materialize in the US stock market during the last week of December and the first two trading days of the New Year, but the The importance of the upsurge for market psychology might be underestimated.

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, notes that the seasonal period in markets known as the Santa Claus rally is one of the strongest of the year, with an average return over the seven-session period. by 1.33%. This performance ranks as the third best combination of seven sessions of any time during a calendar year. On top of that, the markets tend to gain 78.9% of the time, which ranks # 1 in any seven-session combo, according to Detrick.

One point that Detrick notes is that Santa Claus has been a consistent feature of the seasonal dynamics of the markets.

And another important point is that if Santa Claus does not show up i.e. the market shows a loss in this seven-session period, the month of January has recorded a loss since 2000.

Singing the popular adage of Yale Hirsch, the founder of Stock Traders Almanac, now run by his son Jeff, Detrick notes that if Santa can’t call, bears can come to Broad and Wall.

Losses in the so-called Santa Claus rally from 1999, 2005, 2008, 2015 and 2016 regularly led to monthly declines in January (see attached graph).

who have since recovered their losses and then some. But it’s only the last five trading sessions and the first two in January that really matter.

Certainly, past performance is no guarantee of future performance and the statistical trends of market performance after the Santa Claus rally are quite slim.

MarketWatch columnist Mark Hulbert writes that even with statistics and theory on his side, Santa’s reunion is no guarantee.

