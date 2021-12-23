IPO in India: 2021 has been a dramatic year for technology. The hype won’t go away in 2022





In December, more than $ 15 billion had been raised in Mumbai through initial public offerings, a record amount, according to Dealogic. About $ 6 billion, or nearly 40%, went to tech companies, another record.

This year has been historic for another important reason: It is the first time that an Indian tech unicorn, or startups valued at over $ 1 billion, has been made public.

Most of these top startups are losing money, that made retail investors wary, Piyush Nagda, head of investment products at Prabhudas Lilladher, a Mumbai-based brokerage firm, told CNN Business.

But everything changed after Food delivery giant Zomato debuted in red this summer. Nagda said the IPO sent a clear signal that “the perception is change ”among investors. The party that started with by Zomato $ 1.3 billion IPO on which the company climbed 65% registration day hitting a market value of $ 13 billion has swept away a handful of other tech companies as well. e-commerce company Nykaa and the online insurance market Policybazaar have each made their debut. stopped abruptly with Euphoriastopped abruptly with Paytm’s disastrous IPO last month. The digital payment company’s gigantic listing collapsed 27% on the first day of trading and was nowhere near hitting its offer price again. Despite this fiasco, who analysts blamed Without a clear path to profitability and too high a valuation, other Indian tech companies are unlikely to be prevented from going public in the years to come. They will just have to be careful about how they price themselves and whether they buy too much into the hype. Why the party could go on There are a few reasons to be hopeful about India’s tech sector. Many digital startups across the country have seen a big jump in growth during the pandemic, both in terms of customers and funding. Coronavirus lockdowns have encouraged people outside major cities to spend making money online, accelerating the digitization of businesses and opening up more opportunities for tech entrepreneurs. Indian tech companies have raised nearly $ 25 billion this year, the highest annual amount on record, according to data platform Tracxn. Some 34 companies have achieved unicorn status. India has also gained more attention from major global investors this year due to the crackdown on tech companies in China , where authorities have imposed sweeping restrictions on private companies that have eaten away at stock prices and raised concerns about future growth. As a result of these regulatory measures, “growth investors have moved funds to India,” said Tom Masi and Nuno Fernandes, co-portfolio managers of emerging wealth management strategy at GW&K Investment Management. They told CNN Business that the performance of the two countries has diverged this year, “with India up about 20% and China down 20%.” Nagda also said that the interest of global investors in Indian technology has made the sector more appealing to tech-savvy Indian millennials. He estimates that India has added around 20 million retail investors since April 2020, and between 30 and 40% of them are under 40. They were stack on the stock market since the pandemic started and are keen to invest in the country’s internet giants, he added. And, they should have plenty of opportunities next year, with some of India’s biggest startups gearing up for IPOs, including Flipkart and the Walmart-owned hotel chain. OYO Young investors don’t look at companies in a “traditional” way “where profitability and those kinds of ratios have been heavily scrutinized,” Nagda said, adding that there was a “revolutionary change” underway in the trading of commodities. actions in India. A wake-up call Even these investors can have their limit, however. Paytm raised $ 2.5 billion during its IPO, nearly half of which came from foreign investors. The company was valued at $ 20 billion when it launched its public offering, although it lost hundreds of millions of dollars last year and seemed far from ready to turn a profit. “Paytm was too expensive,” Masi and Fernandes said. “This forced investors to make long-term growth assumptions for a business model that was not firmly established.” Some analysts describe the Paytm flop as a much needed wake-up call for companies that must rethink their valuations. “Some rationality will prevail”, Nagda noted. To see Zomato-style “success stories”, you need to “properly assess the action”, he added. After Paytm’s historically dire start, some companies in the fintech industry are rethinking their IPOs. Paytm’s smaller rival, Mobikwik, has said it will postpone its IPO, initially scheduled for November, for a few months. “The company is experiencing strong business growth, has a clear path to profitability and will be listed at the right time,” she told CNN Business. Some tech entrepreneurs have urged caution while pursuing large sums of money in public markets. Zerodha, Nithin Kamath, Founder of India’s Largest Retail BrokerageZerodha, tweeted recently that his company won’t file for an IPO, even though it “can potentially get ridiculous valuations.” “We are in a world where companies are perfectly valued based on any potential for future growth. For a stock to do well, you have to outperform,” he wrote. “As a CEO, I dread thinking how you can exceed the already high expectations of growing companies today.” In addition to managing overwhelming expectations, startups that go public will also need to adjust to the amount of information about the company that they would be expected to reveal to their new shareholders on a regular basis. Private tech giants are less beholden to such transparency. And many investors believe these requirements would be a welcome change. There will be “visibility about this for the very, very first time,” said Karthik Reddy, co-founder of venture capital firm Blume Ventures. “Even I don’t know what was going on in all of these companies, even though I’m an industry person.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/22/investing/india-tech-ipos-2021-2022/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos