Ontario Reports Largest Single-Day Increase in COVID Cases Since Pandemic Onset





Ontario is reporting the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. There were 5,790 new cases reported Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ontario to 667,353 The previous record for the largest increase in cases in Ontario was set on April 16, when 4,812 cases were reported. Read more: Omicron has lower risk of hospitalization than Delta, study finds For comparison, last Thursday 2,421 cases were reported. The seven-day average now stands at 4,007, up from Wednesday when it was 3,520 and last Thursday when it was 1,676. Seven additional deaths were also announced on December 23, bringing the number of virus-related deaths in the province to 10,140. The story continues under the ad A total of 624,801 cases of coronavirus are considered resolved, or 1,659 more. Almost 68,200 additional tests were carried out. Ontario has now administered a total of 20,754,771 tests and 63,472 are still under investigation. The province said the positivity rate for the last day was 16 percent, up from Wednesday’s report, where it was 10.7 percent, and up from Thursday’s report. last, where it was seven percent. 440 people are hospitalized with # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE. 304 are not fully vaccinated or have unknown vaccination status and 136 are fully vaccinated. – Christine Elliott (@celliottability) 23 December 2021 Provincial figures have shown that there are 440 people hospitalized with COVID (up 20), of which 169 are in intensive care due to COVID (up by one); 106 people in intensive care units are on ventilators (down from two). The story continues under the ad Health Minister Christine Elliott said that of those hospitalized, 136 are fully vaccinated and of those in intensive care, 32 are fully vaccinated. When the previous record for daily cases was set on April 16, there were 1,955 people hospitalized with COVID and 701 in intensive care due to the virus. Twenty-five deaths were also reported that day. Trending Stories Will Omicron Fuel Hospitalizations in Canada? This is what other countries are telling us

As of Wednesday, 253,258 COVID-19 vaccines were administered – 13,878 were first doses, 6,292 were second doses and 233,088 were third doses. People who are not fully vaccinated represent 22.8% of the total population of Ontario and number 1,193 of the 5,790 new cases reported in Ontario. 205 cases concern individuals whose vaccination status is unknown. – Christine Elliott (@celliottability) 23 December 2021















