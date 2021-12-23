Again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work.





As expected, President Joe Biden has finalized an average federal salary increase of 2.7% for many civilian employees for 2022. But it bears repeating: this figure of 2.7% is a medium. The increases that federal employees will actually receive depend a lot on where they work, all thanks to local pay. For 2022, federal wage increases for general hourly employees will range from 2.42% to 3.21%, according to a Federal News Network analysis of The data of the Bureau of Personnel Management. Why? It is complicated. The president authorized an aggregate federal wage increase of 2.2% for all General Schedule employees next year, plus an additional 0.5% for local adjustments. It’s up to the executive to spread that total across the 54 separate local pay zones, and that means federal employees in some areas will earn more than the “advertised” increase of 2.7%, while some earn less. Local remuneration derives from the Federal Employee Remuneration Comparison Act (FEPCA). Lawmakers originally designed it to ensure that federal employees living in specific regions of the country receive salaries roughly competitive with what private sector employees doing similar work might earn. But the presidents of both parties since 1994 have used their authority to deviate from formulas meant to ensure comparability of pay, and the system has distorted in multiple ways over time. Previous administrations on both sides have also questioned the methodology used to compare federal wages with wages for comparable work in the private sector. Next year, federal employees in Seattle and Tacoma, WA will receive by far the highest increases of all. Their increases will total 3.21%, according to OPM. In the National Capital Region, federal employees will see increases of 3.02% in 2022. Federal employees in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, Calif., Another region with a high cost of living, will see increases of 3.14% next year. General Schedule employees in the “rest of the United States,” the group that covers federal workers outside of the 53 other separate local pay zones, will see the smallest increases. The table below shows the federal salary increases that General Schedule employees will actually receive based on their location. (Source: Office of Personnel Management)

