London, Ont. Hospitals Update Visitor Policies Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases





St. Joseph’s Health Care London and London Health Sciences Center are implementing changes to visitor policies in response to the presence of the Omicron variant in the community and a wave of COVID-19 cases. The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported its highest daily number of cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday, with 228 cases. That afternoon, St. Joseph’s Health Care London announced changes to its visitor policy. The first change came into effect on December 15. It requires general visitors aged five and over wishing to visit indoors with residents and veteran populations at the Mount Hope Center for Long Term Care, or as part of the Parkwood Veteran Care Program Institute to show proof of vaccination. Essential caregivers must provide proof that they have received a first dose by December 20 and a second dose by February 21. The story continues under the ad Read more: LHSC COVID-19 field hospital decommissioned after never being used for patients A second round of changes will be enforced from December 30, requiring all caregivers and essential visitors to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and present government-issued photo ID before entering one. hospital facilities. Trending Stories Ontario Reports Largest Single-Day Increase in COVID Cases Since Pandemic Onset

Canada Expands COVID-19 Benefits by $ 300 Per Week As Omicron Urges New Restrictions Officials say anyone with a valid medical exemption will be required to provide acceptable proof and follow additional safety precautions at St. Josephs sites. Essential caregivers and visitors deemed necessary for care, quality of life or safety concerns or for humanitarian circumstances will be permitted entry but must follow all infection control protocols. Read more: COVID-19: LHSC implements visitor vaccination policy on November 1 On Tuesday, the London Health Sciences Center announced slight changes to its policy, limiting the number of visitors for each patient. These changes went into effect on Wednesday. LHSC said social visits are not allowed at this time. Patients will be asked to identify their “care partners” before appointments or on admission and all care partners will be asked to provide proof of vaccination. Certain exceptions will be made for essential care partners in special circumstances, for example, if the patient is going through a mental health crisis or is about to give birth. The story continues under the ad Care partners deemed non-essential are asked to limit visits between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. and must provide proof of vaccination. Full details, including a flowchart to help identify care partners considered essential, can be found on the LHSC website. St. Joseph’s and LHSC stress that the policies do not apply to patients and that patients are encouraged to seek hospital care when needed. with files from Global News’s Jess Brady See the link » <br />

