Nova Scotia sets another daily record for COVID-19 cases with almost 700 – Halifax





Nova Scotia broke its daily record for COVID-19 cases for the eighth day in a row with 689 new cases. There are 498 cases in the central zone, 55 cases in the east zone, 79 cases in the north zone and 57 cases in the west zone. As of Thursday, there were approximately 3,844 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Of these, 14 people are hospitalized, including four in intensive care. Read more: COVID-19: NS breaks daily record for 7th day in a row with 537 new cases NSHA labs performed 8,181 tests the day before. As of Wednesday, 1,758,286 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered. Of these, 793,489 Nova Scotians received their second dose and 105,019 eligible Nova Scotians received a third dose. The story continues under the ad COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities, hospitals and schools The province also reported an outbreak at Roseway Manor in Shelburne on Thursday. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Neither is hospitalized or has been in contact with residents. All staff are fully immunized and 98 percent of residents are fully immunized and have received a booster injection. No new cases have been reported at Parkstone Enhanced Care in Halifax. In total, two residents and one facility staff member tested positive. No one is in the hospital. “Public health is working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place, ”the province said. Trending Stories Canada Hits Record 14,456 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Omicron Spread

There are no new cases in Parkland Antigonish, a senior living community. A total of three residents and two nursing home staff tested positive. No one is in the hospital. The story continues under the ad No new cases have been reported at Dartmouth General Hospital. There have been less than five patients who tested positive, and all patients are being closely monitored and infection prevention and control measures are in place, the province said. The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is also currently testing all patients and staff identified as close contacts. No new cases have been reported at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish. The total number of cases is still less than five.















As a precaution, the NSHA said it was testing identified close contacts and that other infection prevention and control measures were in place. “The tests will be available to all on-site staff and physicians who wish to be tested,” the NSHA said. The story continues under the ad No new cases were reported at the Halifax infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Center. Fewer than five patients have tested positive, and all patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are in place. The province said 11 schools were notified of COVID-19 exposure at their school on Wednesday. A list of schools with exhibitions is available online: https://backtoschool.ednet.ns.ca/school-exposures © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

