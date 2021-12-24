Christmas Eve 2021: what’s open, what’s closed on Friday? Banks, UPS, mail delivery, restaurants, stock exchanges, stores, malls, supermarkets

Christmas Eve 2021 is Friday, December 24.

It is a day of commemoration around the birth of Jesus, with some people attending a midnight mass at the church to observe the day.

Unofficial Christmas Eve traditions began during the fighting of World War I, coined as the Christmas truce in 1914 and 1915. German soldiers lit candles and sang Christmas carols, while British troops performed responded by singing English Christmas carols. Small gifts were also sometimes exchanged.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and what’s closed on Christmas Eve 2021.

Is Christmas Eve a Federal Holiday?

While Christmas Eve is not a federal holiday this year, many businesses and federal offices will recognize it as a day off as Christmas Day (December 25) falls on a Saturday this year.

Federal government recognizes 11 public holidays, including Christmas Day, but not Christmas Eve.

On federal holidays, non-essential government offices close, and federal workers are entitled to paid time off for the day. When a federal holiday falls on a weekend, full-time employees are given a different day off for the holiday to be observed.

Since December 25, 2021 is a Saturday this year, the federal holiday of Christmas Day will be observed on Christmas Eve, Friday December 24, 2021.

Christmas Eve is still not being considered one of the 12 statutory holidays observed in New Jersey, although many workers choose to take a day off and some services may be limited. Christmas Day is the last public holiday of the year.

Will there be mail delivery on Christmas Eve 2021? Will the mail be sent on Christmas Eve?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) states on its website this mail will be delivered on a regular schedule despite the observed federal holiday.

FedEx will also make deliveries, but some services may have changed schedules. The only two FedEx services that will be closed are FedEx SmartPost and FedEx Freight. UPS will have normal delivery operations.

Is the post office open on Christmas Eve 2021?

United States Postal Service offices will be open and some places may even have extended hours due to the holidays. However, the USPS website says post offices may close early on Christmas Eve and recommend checking the hours locally.

Are banks open on Christmas Eve 2021?

Most large bank branches should be open. The following banks should be open for Christmas Eve:

Are the scholarships open on Christmas Eve 2021?

No. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq, and bond markets will all be closed to observe the Christmas Day holidays, as Christmas falls on a Saturday.

Are grocery stores open on Christmas Eve 2021?

Many supermarkets will be open with reduced hours. Buyers should ultimately check with their local supermarket for specific information.

The following grocery stores will be open with reduced hours:

Which stores are open on Christmas Eve 2021?

Many stores will be open on Christmas Eve but with reduced hours.

Buyers should ultimately check with their local store to see if hours vary by location, but below is an overview of some of the larger retailer’s hours of operation.

Are there any offers for Christmas Eve 2021?

We scoured the internet and found that the following retailers have deals on Christmas Eve:

Are the restaurants open on Christmas Eve 2021?

Many local and chain restaurants should be open on Christmas Eve if you want to grab take out for holiday dinner.

ThePioneerWoman.com also compiled a list of 30 restaurants open on Christmas Eve, some varying depending on location.

Are malls open on Christmas Eve 2021?

All New Jersey malls will be open, as will most of the state’s major malls if you need to do some last minute shopping for the holidays.

Are New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) locations open on Christmas Eve 2021?

All MVC sites will be closed for the Christmas Day holiday on the following Saturday. In addition, all offices and courts in the state of New Jersey will be closed.

Do NJ Transit, PATH and SEPTA operate on a regular schedule?

New Jersey Transit will work, but it will observe the Christmas Day holidays on Christmas Eve. PATH will operate on a Saturday schedule while SEPTA will operate on a modified schedule on weekdays. For NJ Transit, passengers must use NJ Transits Online Trip Planner to check arrival and departure times.

When is the next federal holiday?

The next federal holiday is Christmas Day, Friday, December 25.

For more information on the history of Christmas Eve, watch the video below:

