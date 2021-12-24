Consistent gains leave indices higher in shortened holiday week | Ap





Wall Street added to its recent streak on Thursday, ending a holiday-cut trading week with a large stock rally that pushed the S&P 500 to an all-time high. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, its third consecutive gain. The benchmark’s latest milestone marks its 68th record this year. It is now up 25.8% for the year with just five trading days remaining in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. The Russell 2000, a measure of small business stocks, rose 0.9%. Stock indices rebounded this week after posting weekly losses last week. An increase in coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant has weighed on Wall Street, adding to concerns about rising inflation and its impact on economic growth. Traders may have been encouraged by some preliminary research which suggests that omicron, while spreading much faster than the COVID-19 delta variant, may cause less severe illness. Covid is spreading at an incredible rate, but the fact that this version just seems less deadly gives people a lot of hope, said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade. It gives people real confidence in the future as we head into 2022. The S&P 500 gained 29.23 points to 4,725.79. The index rose 2.3% for the week. His latest all-time record eclipsed the one he hit on December 10. The Dow Jones gained 196.67 points to 35,950.56, while the Nasdaq rose 131.48 points to 15,653.37. The Russell 2000 had 19.67 points to 2,241.58. Bond yields have increased. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.49% from 1.46% on Wednesday night. Wall Street is trying to assess how corporate profits in 2022 could be affected by inflation, global supply chain disruptions and the pandemic. In the short term, the outlook is clouded by the rapid spread of omicron. Governments in Asia and Europe have tightened travel controls or pushed back plans to ease restrictions already in place. Investors received good news on Thursday, as U.S. health regulators cleared Merck’s pill to treat COVID-19. Regulators had previously paved the way for Pfizer treatment. Traders also weighed in a mix of economic data. The Commerce Department reported that the United States consumer prices rose 5.7% in November from a year earlier, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season underway. Companies have faced supply chain issues and higher raw material costs, and in turn passed these costs on to consumers. Rising prices have raised fears that consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity, could slow and hurt economic growth. The latest report shows spending rose 0.6%, well below October’s 1.4% increase. In the meantime, the Ministry of Labor has reported that the the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits remained unchanged last week, remaining at a historically low level that reflects the strong recovery in labor markets after the coronavirus recession last year. About 80% of stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 gained ground, with technology and industrials accounting for a large chunk of the gains. Real estate and utilities stocks lagged behind. Cisco systems, which make routers and other computer hardware, rose 1.2%. Chipmaker Micron Technology grew 4.5%. Retailers and other businesses that depend on consumer spending have gained ground. Tesla jumped 5.8% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500. The target rose 1.5% and Dominos Pizza rose 2.1%. European markets were up and Asian markets closed higher overnight. US markets will be closed on Friday for Christmas.

