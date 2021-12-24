Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,218.93), up 148.88 points. ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ENC). Financial services. Down $ 6.87, or 56.27%, to $ 5.34 on 9.9 million shares. TC Energy Corporation (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 39 cents, or 0.65%, to $ 60.29 on 9.8 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up five cents, or 2.98 percent, to $ 1.73 on 7.9 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 37 cents, or 0.77%, to $ 48.66 on 7.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up six cents, or 0.19%, to $ 31.37 on 7.0 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.55%, to $ 3.59 on 5.6 million shares. Companies in the news: Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSX: MDN). Down $ 2.25 or 4.86% to $ 44.02 Canadian software company Dye & Durham Ltd. says UK regulators are taking a closer look at its approximately $ 157 million acquisition of TM Group Ltd. which was concluded in July. Dye & Durham, which is a software provider for the legal industry, said the UK Competition and Markets Authority has referred the acquisition for a full Phase 2 merger investigation. The company says the regulator chose not to accept his proposed solution to address the concerns. Dye & Durham has invested heavily in acquisitions lately, including a $ 3.2 billion acquisition of Link Administration Holdings Ltd. of Australia, announced Wednesday. Announcing the Link deal, the company said it would expand its customer base in key markets in the UK and Australia. Earlier in December, the company announced a $ 500 million deal to buy the financial solutions business from Telus, and in July, it completed its acquisition of GlobalX Information Pty Ltd. from Australia for $ 159 million. Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Up to 19 cents or 0.12 percent to $ 155.79 An activist shareholder of the Canadian National Railway Company blamed the company’s board of directors for failing to find its preferred candidate for a new general manager of the railway. Montreal-based CN announced on Monday that former CN executive Jim Vena had told the company he was no longer interested in the job, which is opening as current CEO Jean -Jacques Ruest is preparing to retire at the end of January. TCI Fund Management Ltd., which has sharply criticized the board throughout CN’s bid to acquire U.S. Railroad Kansas City Southern this year and pushed Ruest to step down, had wanted Vena to take on the role. as part of a larger corporate management overhaul. The fund said in a statement that the board did not sign Vena because there was a conflict, making the selection process flawed and unreliable. TCI says the appointment of a new CEO is expected to be delayed until after a special meeting of shareholders scheduled for March, where it hopes its four nominees for the board will be elected. CN said Monday that it plans to announce a new general manager in January. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 23, 2021. Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had an incorrect publication date.

