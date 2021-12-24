Dow Jones rallies as Tesla stock faces key resistance level

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 200 points on Thursday as the stock market aimed to extend its two-day rebound. Tesla stock fell early Thursday as it tests a key resistance level. The stock exchange will be closed on Friday for the Christmas holidays.







Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) rose 0.15% on Thursday, while Microsoft (MSFT) gained 0.1% in today’s stock market. Also on the Dow 30, Home deposit (HD) continues to bounce from the support, while Nike (OF) fought to regain a key level.

Head of electric vehicleYou’re here (TSLA) traded down 0.5% on Thursday. His rival, Rivien (RIVN), lost 0.2%. Lucid group (LCID) is down 0.5%. And the Chinese leaders of electric vehicles Li Auto (TO) and Xpeng Engines (XPEV) were down after opening Thursday.

Among the best Thursday stocks to buy and watch, Arista Networks (A NET), Icon (ICLR) and Mosaic (MOS) are in or near new shopping areas. Keep in mind that investors should be careful about making new purchases in the face of volatile stock market at the end of the year.

Icon, Microsoft and Tesla are stocks in the IBD rankings. Arista was listed in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column. Mosaic is an IBD SwingTrader share.

Dow Jones today: claims for unemployment benefits

After the market opened on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.55%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.4% in morning trading.

Among exchange-traded funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 0.1% on Thursday, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) is trading up 0.2%.

Elsewhere, the 10-year Treasury yield traded at around 1.47% Thursday morning, after closing just below 1.46% on Wednesday.

Early Thursday, the Labor Department reported weekly jobless claims of 205,000, down from 206,000 the previous week and matching Econoday’s estimates. Meanwhile, consumer spending hit the estimate, increasing 0.6% month over month, slower than October’s 1.3% increase. Personal income rose less than expected to 0.4% in November, per Econoday.

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

Stock exchange rally

The stock market posted stronger gains on Wednesday, as major stock indexes added to Tuesday’s rebound. The tech-rich Nasdaq closed just above its 50-day moving average, a positive signal, but a decisive move up from here would be more meaningful to the market outlook.

Despite Wednesday’s strength, the market remains in a precarious position. During prolonged periods of volatility and weakness, be very demanding and only focus on stocks with exceptional fundamental and technical strength.

After Wednesday’s session, Big Picture commented, “Despite two strong days, IBD’s market outlook remains at a cautious ‘uptrend under pressure’.market outlook returns to a confirmed uptrend, most investors are still likely to be on the sidelines due to a see-saw market environment. But some top stocks don’t wait for a confirmed uptrend to erupt. Investors can make purchases, but be aware that the risk is higher at this point. “

For daily stock market commentary, check out The Big Picture from IBD.

Actions in motion: JD

Chinese leader in e-commerce JD.com (JD) fell 8% on Thursday after the national internet giant, Tencent (TCEHY), announced that it would give most of its JD shares to shareholders as a one-time dividend. JD shares closed over 30% of their 52 week high on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Stocks to Watch: Home Depot, Nike

Home Depot shares rose 1.3% on Wednesday, rising for the third day in a row, as the home improvement chain continues to rebound from its 50-day support level. Stocks are in a buy zone on a rebound in support. After recent losses, Home Depot is number 2 on the Dow Jones in 2021, up 49% year-to-date through Wednesday’s close, just short of the 49.8% advance of Microsoft. HD stocks gained 0.25% on Thursday.

Dow Jones retail leader Nike is charting a new flat base which has a buy point at 179.20, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. Stocks are struggling to regain their 50-day line after Wednesday’s 0.7% decline. NKE stock rose 0.2% on Thursday.

Four growth stocks to watch in today’s stock market rally

Stocks to buy and watch: Arista, Icon, Mosaic

MICI 50Arista Networks stock is still moving above the 134.24 flatbase buy point after Wednesday’s 1.2% gain. The 5% buy zone peaks at 140.95, so the stock is trading at the top of the range.ANET sharesshows a strong score of 97 on a perfect composite score of 99IBD, according to theIBD inventory check. Shares rose 0.4% on Thursday.

The IBD Leaderboardstock icon breaks a buy point of 301.82 during a consolidation, according to graphical analysis by IBD MarketSmith. Shares jumped 7.2% on Wednesday, ending in the 5% buy zone, which stands at 316.91. According to rankings comments, Icon also broke through resistance around 290, which served as an early entry. Icon shares lost 1% on Thursday.

IBD SwingTrader Mosaic stock rallied its 50-day moving average bullish on Wednesday’s 3.7% rise. The stock forms the right side of a cup base with a buy point of 43.34. Be on the lookout for a handful to provide a more optimal entry in terms of risk. Shares rose 0.1% on Thursday.

Join the IBD experts as they analyze the major stocks of the current stock rally on IBD Live

Electric Vehicle Inventories: Li Auto, Xpeng, Lucid Motors, Rivian

Li Auto continues to work on the early stages of a new base by following the 7% to 8% drop-off sell rule below the 34.93 buy point of a mug base with handle. Stocks are below their 50 day line and find support around the 200 day long term moving average. Shares fell more than 1% on Thursday.

Xpeng Motors triggered the round trip sell signal from a buy point of 48.08 during the steep decline in early December. XPEV shares continued to rebound from their 200-day line on Wednesday, and the 50-day moving average will be a key test of strength. Wait for the stock to form a new base, which would offer a new entry. Shares were down nearly 2% on Thursday morning.

Lucid Motors shares appeared to increase Wednesday’s 1.8% gain, but fell 0.5% Thursday morning. LCID stock remains stretched beyond a buy point of 28.49 in a cup base with handle, but huge gains have faded. Stocks are trying to find support at their 50 day line but are struggling to break above that level.

Rivian’s recent initial public offering dipped slightly on Thursday, seeking to rebound from Wednesday’s 0.5% loss. RIVN shares closed at around 46% of their post-IPO highs on Wednesday, rebounding from Monday’s all-time lows. Continue to wait for a basic IPO to form before considering a purchase. The recent large losses are a major setback in the basic process of the stock.

Five Best Dow Jones Stocks To Watch Right Now

Tesla shares

Tesla shares fell 0.5% on Thursday, threatening to fall after Wednesday’s 7.5% rise after chief executive Elon Musk said he sold “enough shares” to hit his plan to sell 10% of its shares in a podcast interview. He later tweeted, “There are still a few installments left, but they are almost done.” Musk sold more than 934,000 Tesla shares, valued at around $ 928.6 million, on Wednesday to cover withholding taxes, according to regulatory documents. He also exercised over 2.1 million Tesla stock options.

On Monday, the stock closed at its lowest level since October 21. Last week, the stock broke through its key 50-day support level. Stocks are approaching that level and a test of this resistance zone is a critical crossroads for the stock.

The shares traded up to 1,243.49 on November 4, but the stock closed on Wednesday around 19% from its 52-week high.

TSLA stocks remain well above a buy point of 764.55 in a handle cup. The electric vehicle giant is working on a new basis, but with the stock right next to recent lows, the current formation needs more time to develop before a proper buy point emerges.

Dow Jones Executives: Apple, Microsoft

Among the shares of the Dow Jones, the Apple share crossed two consecutive days Wednesday with a gain of 1.5%. The action is around 15% above a buy point of 153.27 on a handle-cup basis, according to chart analysis from IBD MarketSmith. Shares rose 0.15% on Thursday.

Software giant Microsoft decisively regained its 50-day line on Wednesday’s 1.8% rise, placing the first Dow Jones stock in a new buy zone. MSFT shares rose 0.1% on Thursday.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

