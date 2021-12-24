Jim Cramer’s winners and losers on the stock market for 2021





CNBC’s Jim Cramer presented his list of the biggest winners on Wall Street in 2021. The “Mad Money” host also shared his biggest disappointments, as markets head into their final trading days of the year . “As we wind down 2021, I think it’s a great time to give some fantastic freebies… to those who have helped us earn money, while also handing out lumps of coal…” Cramer said Thursday. Winners NVIDIA computer graphics cards are shown for sale at a retail store in San Marcos, California. Mike Blake | Reuters Pfizer After its shares languished for years and investors worried about a looming patent cliff, Cramer said Pfizer had provided many doses of its highly effective Covid vaccine, including for injections of booster, and developing an antiviral pill to treat the disease. Pfizer stock is up 59% year-to-date. Nvidia Nvidia shares have jumped 127% so far in 2021, and Cramer said he believes the semiconductor company is poised to continue to dominate in areas such as high-performance computing and gaming. . Additionally, Cramer said investing in the so-called metaverse will also help Nvidia. Elon musk Cramer said the CEO of Tesla had “revolutionized” the auto industry and “made his shareholders fortunes in the process.” Shares of the electric vehicle maker rose 51% in 2021, placing its market capitalization just north of $ 1,000 billion. Rick muncrief The president and CEO of Devon Energy took over in January 2021 following a merger with WPX Energy, and this year the company’s shares have climbed nearly 166%. Cramer said Muncrief had helped Devon become an oil company more focused on rewarding shareholders instead of “spending like a drunken sailor on new wells”. This enabled the Oklahoma City-based company to pay a variable dividend with an equivalent return of around 8%, Cramer said. Apple Shares of the iPhone maker have risen more than 32% year-to-date, taking its market cap to $ 2.89 trillion. Cramer said Apple’s bullish move came despite another year of doubt from some stock analysts and members of the media. “All you had to do was ignore them and follow my wise advice: own Apple, don’t trade it,” he said. Disappointments Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party’s CPC Central Committee, delivers an important speech during the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China. The session was held in Beijing from November 8-11. Ju Peng | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images China Cramer said Beijing’s decision this year to step up regulatory oversight was bad news for the actions of many Chinese companies. He said that is why he now thinks investors should avoid Chinese stocks. After-sales service Cramer said that while specialty acquisition companies have grown in popularity this year, many have failed to meet the expectations of retail investors. He reiterated his call for the Securities and Exchange Commission to take a tougher stance on SPACs. Biogen and the United States Food and Drug Administration “I don’t like what Biogen did with their Alzheimer’s drug, but I’m even more disappointed with the FDA doctors who approved it and opposed the panel of doctors who actually analyzed the thing, “Cramer said. AT&T Shares of the telecommunications giant have struggled this year, down about 13.5% since the start of what has been a strong year for major US stock averages. Cramer reiterated his criticism of AT&T management, particularly its planned dividend cut after the end of the planned WarnerMedia breakup. Register nowfor the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer’s every move in the market. Disclosure: Cramer’s charitable trust owns shares of Nvidia and Apple.

