‘It’s a scary time’: Several outbreaks of COVID-19 reported in shelters in Toronto – Toronto

Toronto’s shelter system is currently experiencing multiple outbreaks of COVID-19, according to the city’s COVID-19 data.

Shelters where outbreaks are currently occurring include Covenant House on Gerrard Street, Turning Point Youth Services on Wellesley Street, and Na-Me-Res on Vaughan Road.

What we do in these situations is of course we cancel any new admissions to those particular shelters. We are asking, at this time, those people in these shelters to isolate themselves in situ, so that they remain in these shelters, said Brad Ross, director of communications for the city of Toronto.

We have mobile peer support teams for harm reduction, for example, so people in shelters have the support they need and the medical support they need.

With Omicron’s threat, outreach worker Lorraine Lam said homeless people are frightened and frustrated.

People get frustrated. It feels like it’s been going on for so long and this community is constantly being left behind in terms of safety precautions and actionable things the city can take to take preventative measures to protect itself, she said. .

Lam said that with the onset of colder weather, many homeless people say they feel conflicted over where to go.

The fear is, do I want to go inside to a gathering place where we know Omicron is so contagious and at risk of COVID or do I have to stay outside where I know it is? safer but freezing, she said, adding that there is a need for faster testing, PPE and recovery space for people with COVID-19.

The option at the moment is to stay (at) the shelter and isolate yourself, but we know that is not possible. So this has to be something the city needs to do as well: open up more spaces and provide rapid tests and more PPE and vaccines for everyone.

In October, the Shelter Housing Justice Network, which represents members of the homeless community and those who work with them, released a report with recommendations it said could help the city improve its previous plans for homeless people. colder months.

The group wants the city to extend the leases it holds on hotels that are used to house the homeless during the pandemic.

He also wants the city to allow homeless people to camp in public spaces.

For Lam, she said she was more concerned with recovery sites for those sick with COVID-19.

The recovery site, for me, is a big concern, that there is not enough capacity at the moment and I think if these things are not fixed quickly and soon then we are going to see the COVID count. -19 within that community soar, she said.

Ontario reported the largest increase in cases since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, with 5,790 new cases reported.

Ross said the city continues to monitor the situation.

We have a salvage site that still has capacity, so if that changes I’m sure Shelter and Housing Support and Toronto Public Health will work together on any additional capacity that may be needed. he declares.

The city of Toronto also issued a press release Thursday, in which officials said they continued to prioritize infection prevention and control measures in shelters, as well as access to vaccines for the homeless.

#CityOfTO continues to prioritize access to vaccinations and infection prevention measures to protect homeless people. Press release : https://t.co/gIONkUVxgz – City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) 23 December 2021

The statement said that each outbreak is closely evaluated to determine the best course of action.

He noted that contingency plans are in place to allow staff to be redeployed to support essential accommodation operations as needed and activate additional locations in the event of loss of capacity due to outbreaks.

Officials said on-site testing was being implemented where recommended by Toronto Public Health.

Rapid antigen testing is available at priority sites and shelters are encouraged to register with the province to access the kits. Additional kits have been requested for use by staff in the shelters, officials said.

“The City also continues to open new shelter spaces as part of its 2021/2022 winter service plan, with 265 new places added to the shelter system since October,” the statement said.

“The City also continues to help homeless people secure permanent housing with supports to help them make the transition. “

– With files from Ryan Rocca and The Canadian Press.

















2:03

Ontario hospital workers exposed to COVID-19 do not need to self-isolate if they are asymptomatic and test negative





