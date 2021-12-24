Hong Kong SPACs to start in 2022 | Morgan lewis

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has concluded its consultation aimed at creating a listing regime for ad hoc acquisition companies in Hong Kong. The new approved enrollment regime will come into effect on January 1, 2022 with certain modifications to the original proposals.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx) will implement the proposals set out in its consultation paper, subject to certain modifications. The main changes to the consultation document are discussed below. A Flash Law published in September 2021 details the main features of the Hong Kong SPAC rating scheme proposed by HKEx and adopted by HKEx.

Free market requirement

HKEx recognizes that the minimum requirement of 30 professional institutional investors when initially listing an SPAC may not be commercially viable for some SPAC. The HKEx has decided to lower the threshold to 20 professional institutional investors. A SPAC must always (1) distribute at least 75% of the securities it issues for its initial listing to professional institutional investors, and (2) distribute the securities it issues for its initial listing to a minimum of 75 professional investors at total. .

Requirement for PSPC promoters

HKEx will impose a licensing requirement on PSPC promoters. Under the new SPAC listing regime, at least one of the SPAC promoters must be a company holding a type 6 (business financing advice) and / or type 9 (asset management) license issued by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). In addition, the approved SPAC Promoter must be interested in at least 10% of the Promoter’s Shares. In view of the fact that there may be high quality PSPC promoters who have substantial PSPC experience overseas and hold similar accreditation overseas but are not SFC accredited, HKEx will consider waiving the SFC licensing requirement on a case-by-case basis if the PSPC Sponsor has overseas accreditation from the relevant regulatory authority which HKEx considers equivalent to Type 6 and / or Type 9 licenses.

SASP directors

The HKEx requires adequate representation of persons holding an SFC license on the board of directors of a PSPC and that there must be at least two persons holding an SFC type 6 or 9 license (including a director representative of the approved SPAC promoter). The role exercised by these directors within the board is not limited, subject to compliance with the applicable listing rules (including the independence requirements applicable to a director appointed as an independent non-executive director). The requirement is to ensure that the directors of the PSPC Promoter are senior executives of the relevant PSPC Promoter and have fiduciary duties of skill, record and diligence to PSPC investors and PSPC as a whole.

Mandatory investment in pipelines

Under the Hong Kong SPAC listing regime, SPAC shareholders will be able to repurchase their shares regardless of how they vote in a de-SPAC transaction. In return, HKEx decided to strengthen the requirements for independent investments in PIPEs to support the assessment of the De-SPAC target and the level of investor interest in the successor company. All PIPE investors must be professional investors (as defined in Section 1, Part 1 of Schedule 1 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance – Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

In addition, a PSPC will need to raise the following amounts from independent PIPE investors, aimed at meeting de-PSPC targets of various sizes.

Negotiated De-PSPC value Minimum percentage of independent PIPE investment Less than HK $ 2 billion ($ 256 million) 25% HK $ 2 billion ($ 256 million) or more, and less than HK $ 5 billion ($ 641 million) 15% HK $ 5 billion ($ 641 million) or more and less than HK $ 7 billion ($ 897 million) ten% HK $ 7 billion ($ 897 million) or more 7.5%

The HKEx requires at least 50% of independent PIPE investment to come from at least three sophisticated investors, each of which is an asset management company with assets under management of at least HK $ 8 billion ( $ 1.02 billion) or a fund of a fund size of at least HK $ 8 billion. A fund managed by a fund manager with assets under management of at least HK $ 8 billion would qualify as a sophisticated investor for this purpose. This is to ensure that a substantial portion of PIPE’s independent investments come from large institutional investors.

Term limit

HKEx has decided to adopt a warrants cap of 50% of the number of shares issued at the time of issuance of such warrants, which aims to limit dilution and provide sufficient business incentive to potential investors in the stock market. initial quotation of a PSPC. Any promoter stock will be included in the denominator for the purposes of this calculation.

In addition, the HKEx requires that (1) new investors in a successor company be fully informed of this dilution prior to their investment, and (2) the minimum strike price of SPAC warrants and promoter warrants must be at a price that represents at least a 15% premium on the issue price of the SPAC shares.

Earn-Out Rights

A SAVS is authorized to issue earn-out rights to SAVS Promoters which are convertible into ordinary shares of the successor company, provided that the successor company meets predefined performance targets. Since PSPC promoters cannot be involved in the management and operation of the successor company, this may not have any influence on the business performance of the successor company.

The share price can be used as a performance target for earn-out rights, as long as those share price performance targets are (1) at least 20% above the issue price of the stock. SPAC shares during the SPAC listing; and (2) satisfied by exceeding a weighted average price based on the predefined volume of the shares of the successor company over a period of at least 20 trading days within a period of 30 consecutive trading days (such period beginning on at least six months after the listing of the successor company). A promoter of the SAVS should not be granted the right to earn-out rights through the issuance of promoter shares at the time of the initial listing of the SAVS.

Conclusion

As expected, the market is adopting and supporting much of the HKEx proposal, and with the changes, Hong Kong’s SPAC listing regime creates another avenue for quality Chinese, Asian and international companies to list in Hong Kong. . This is generally a welcome move to ensure that Hong Kong continues to maintain its position as a global leader as an international financial center with diverse offerings.

[View source.]