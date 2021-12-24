Enter for a chance to win tickets to “Mean Girls”

“Mean Girls” takes place February 15-27, 2022 at the Fox Theater. Win with Five at Fox!

ST. LOUIS Want to see Mean Girls VIP style from the Fabulous Fox Theater? This is your chance to win by signing up to Today In St. Louis’ five at the fox Prize draws. Gave four lucky winners (one per Friday) a pair of tickets to the Mean Girls opening show.

Register once a day. The last chance to register is January 20, 2022 at 2 p.m.

The winners will be announced every Friday morning on Today In St. Louis between 5 am and 7 am.

Straight from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including Tina Fey (30 Rock), songwriter Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey. Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savannah, but nothing has prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon this nave novice falls prey to a trio of lionized enemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady hatches a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t walk through a queen bee without getting stung.

1. No purchase necessary. Register at www.ksdk.com.

2. Open to legal residents of the United States of the public designated by KSDK, 18 years of age or older at time of registration.

3. All entries must be received by 2:00 PM (CT) Thursday, January 20, 2022.

4. One (1) winner will be drawn at random from among all eligible entries received and which will take place on or about each of the following days: December 30, January 6, January 13 and January 20, 2022.

5. Each winner will receive two (2) VIP tickets to the Mean Girls Opening Show on Tuesday February 15, 2022 at the Fox Theater. (Total ARV of each prize package: $ 150).

6. Winners will be announced each Friday during the Today in St. Louis program between 5 am and 7 am PT on January 1, January 7, January 14 and January 21, 2022.

FIVE AT THE FOX CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the FIVE AT THE FOX Contest (the Contest) is open to legal residents of the United States of the City of St. Louis, Missouri and the following counties: County of St. Louis; MO, city of Saint-Louis, MO; Calhoun, Illinois; Clay, Illinois; Randolph, Illinois; Washington, Illinois; Marion, Illinois; Fayette, Illinois; Montgomery, Illinois; Macoupin, Illinois; Greene, Illinois; Bond, Illinois; Jersey, Illinois; Madison, Illinois; Clinton, Illinois; Sainte-Claire, Illinois; Monroe, Illinois; Phelps, MO; Reynolds, MO; Jefferson, MO; Franklin, Missouri; Saint-Charles, Missouri; Warren, MO; Lincoln, Missouri; Pike, Missouri; Gasconade, Missouri; Crawford, Missouri; Washington, Missouri; Iron, MO; Saint-François, MO; and Ste. Genevieve, MO who are 18 years of age or older at the time of registration. Employees and contractors of KSDK-TV (sponsor), Fox Associates, TEGNA., Inc. and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies and other agents, and immediate family members de, and any person domiciled with such employees or contractors are not eligible to participate or win. Individuals can only win one prize per 30 day period, regardless of the number of KSDK sweepstakes / contests entered.

3. How? ‘Or’ What Enter . The contest will start at 4:01 a.m. (CT) on December 27, 2021 and end at 2:00 p.m. (CT) on January 20, 2022 (the contest period).

Internet entry: Enter by visiting the official FIVE AT THE FOX contest entry page on the KSDK-TV website at www.ksdk.com and completing all required information and following all posted instructions. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for input tracking purposes. The ad blocking software on your computer should be disabled so that it does not interfere with the processing of your entry. Complete the registration form and any other required fields, then submit your registration by clicking on the SEND button. By registering you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from the Sponsor or those directed by the Sponsor regarding the Sponsor’s products and services. You may opt out of receiving such emails by following the instructions on the Contest website or in any email received from the Sponsor.

Maximum of one (1) entry per email per person per day during the Contest Period. All entries must be received by 2:00 p.m. (CT) on January 20, 2022.

The Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Selection of the winner . One (1) winner will be drawn from among all eligible entries received which will take place on or about each of the following days: December 30, January 6, January 13 and January 20, 2022. There will be a total of four (4) winners .

5. Prices and odds . Each winner will receive two (2) VIP tickets to the Mean Girls Opening Show (ARV: $ 150) on Tuesday February 15, 2022 at the Fox Theater (527 North Grand, St. Louis, MO 63103);

(Total ARV of each prize package: $ 150).

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Notification and acceptance of the winner . Winners will be notified within three business days of being selected as a winner to phone number and / or email address provided on the winner registration form. Sponsor will call during normal business hours at the number listed on the entry form and will not leave any messages. The winner must either respond to the email notification within 24 hours or respond to the notification by telephone in person. Failure to reach winner in person by telephone after three (3) attempts or failure by winner to respond to Sponsor’s email within the allotted time or return of email notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification of the winner, loss of interest in any prizes. , and the selection of a replacement winner from all remaining eligible entries. After verification of each winner, the identity of the winner will be announced on the Sponsors Today in St. Louis program. To claim the prize, each winner must personally visit the sponsor’s offices at KSDK-TV, 1000 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63101 within twenty-four (24) hours of notification (office visits must have between 9:00 a.m. (CT) and 5:00 p.m. (CT) on weekdays) and valid photo ID may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. The prizes are non-transferable and non-transferable. No substitution authorized by the winner. The price has no cash value. Prices and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. The winner is solely responsible for the declaration and payment of any tax on the prizes. Winners may be required to complete an Affidavit of Eligibility / Liability and Publicity Release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the Affidavit or Release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in the disqualification of the winner, loss of interest in the Prize and the awarding of the Prize to a substitute. winner. Persons traveling as a guest of the winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Sponsor may require. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s consent to the publication of their name, biographical information and image in any media for commercial or promotional purposes, without limitation on the Internet, or a other compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of the Sponsor.

seven. Participation . By entering, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor. The Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify those found to tamper with or in any way abuse this Contest, as determined solely by the Sponsor. In the event that the competition is compromised by a virus, unauthorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of the Sponsor which corrupt or compromise the administration, security, fairness or proper functioning of the Contest, the Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to suspend, modify or terminate the prize draws. If the contest ends before the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on entries received prior to the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunction of any network, hardware or software, whether originating from the sender or the sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online registrations will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder means the natural person assigned to that ISP account by the Internet service provider, online service provider or any other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with this. ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP Account will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries or votes by persons determined to tamper or to abuse any aspect of the Contest. The Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of the Show or the Fox Theater, including delays, reschedules, cancellations or closings.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these regulations will not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that such a provision is found to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules will be interpreted in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not there.