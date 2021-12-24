Business
US Equity Futures Rise, As Investors Cheer Omicron, Positive Economic Data Ahead of Holiday
- U.S. equity futures rose on Thursday, with data showing Omicron’s impact may not be as severe as feared.
- The US economy grew at an annual rate of 2.3% in the third quarter, while consumer confidence improved in December.
- Airlines were among the best performing stocks in Europe, with British Airways parent company IAG rising 4.5%.
U.S. stocks are set to attempt a third day of gains on Thursday, as part of a global rally led by investors welcoming positive reports on the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were up 0.27% at 6:45 am ET, while Nasdaq futures were up 0.17%, suggesting a slightly higher start to the opening later in the day. Shares surged for a second day on Wednesday, with Tesla and Pfizer higher.
Trading was thin, with low liquidity, before the holidays. The US stock and bond markets will be closed on Friday.
Markets also benefited from some improvement on positive US data released on Wednesday. Official figures showed American consumer confidence improved in December, suggesting the economy will continue to grow in the first quarter of 2022.
Commerce Department Wednesday’s figures showed GDP grew 2.3% year-on-year in the third quarter, from a previous estimate of 2.1%. But it was still lower than 6.7% jump for the second trimester.
Stocks and other assets have seen a turbulent course since Omicron’s detection in late November, as markets have swayed in response to new headlines. But fears about the impact of the new viral strain on economies have cooled following the positive news on Wednesday.
Research by Imperial College, London suggests that people infected with Omicron may suffer from a milder illness than with the Delta variant. He found that Omicron infections have a 15-20% lower risk of hospitalization.
At the same time, a study of South African National Institute of Communicable Diseases showed that the Omicron variant results in an 80% lower hospital admission rate.
“A cocktail of better third-quarter US GDP data, along with positive omicron headlines further inoculated financial markets against an overnight sell-off sell-off,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst senior market at OANDA, in a note.
In Europe, the pancontinental Euro Stoxx 600 was up 0.6% on Thursday morning, while the Frankfurt DAX rose 0.6%.
London’s FTSE 100 added 0.25%, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said no new UK restrictions would be introduced until Christmas. Daily cases of COVID-19 in the UK has exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday.
Airlines were among the top performing stocks, with British Airways parent company IAG and Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air jumping more than 4.5% each by mid-morning.
In China, the Xian city has been locked, in its biggest stop since the start of the pandemic, after recording 127 cases of COVID-19. But it had no noticeable impact on regional markets, which appeared to be driven by positive news elsewhere.
The Shanghai Composite gained 0.5% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng rose 0.4%. The Tokyo Nikkei closed 0.8% higher.
Oil prices recovered overnight as news from Omicron gave hope for future demand. Aid was also more than expected decrease in US stocks, with crude inventories down 4.7 million barrels.
Brent crude futures traded 0.3% to $ 75.56 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate was up 0.4% to $ 73.07 per barrel.
The US dollar was more or less stable, rising only 0.09% to 96.16.
