The actual number of COVID cases in Ontario is likely much higher than what is reported, experts say





TORONTO – Ontario reported a record 5,790 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a number of experts, which shows an incomplete picture of the presence of the virus in the province. Record diagnostics topped the previous record of 4,812 set on April 16, but a member of the province’s science table said the overloaded testing system means the fifth wave of the Omicron-triggered pandemic is likely even bigger that it seems. “Public health units are losing the ability to test anyone who has symptoms compatible with Omicron, and so these official numbers are likely much lower than the actual rate of COVID-19 in the community,” said Dr Fahad Razak, who is also an internist at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto.















Read more: Ontario Reports Largest Single-Day Increase in COVID Cases Since Pandemic Onset The story continues under the ad “In all likelihood, you’ll have to multiply these numbers at least three or four times to get a feel for what’s really going on. “ He said even in the best-case scenario, testing likely only caught about half of all cases in the province. The overwhelming number of cases makes it more important than ever that Ontarians pay attention to their contacts, he said. “You have to assume that everyone you meet has Omicron,” Razak said. “It’s really about trying to protect ourselves as much as possible during the outbreak and to protect the health care system. This is the most important goal.















Burlington, Ont., Family doctor Dr. Jennifer Kwan, who has made a name for herself sharing information about COVID-19 online, agreed the official tally of cases was likely incomplete. Trending Stories Will Omicron Fuel Hospitalizations in Canada? This is what other countries are telling us

Canada Hits Record 14,456 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Omicron Spread The story continues under the ad “So many people showing symptoms of COVID-19? unable to get an appointment for PCR testing, ”she tweeted. The London-Middlesex Health Unit, for example, tweeted that the demand for PCR tests “currently exceeds local capacity to perform the tests.” “If you develop respiratory symptoms, consider your illness to be COVID-19, even without a positive test result,” the health unit said Wednesday. Ottawa Public Health made a similar call earlier in the week.















Read more: Quebec announces nearly 9,400 new cases of COVID-19, 92 hospitalizations The province has called on overwhelmed public health units to focus their contact tracing efforts on high-risk communities to better protect the health system. The story continues under the ad Health Minister Christine Elliott said 440 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, including 136 who are fully vaccinated. She said 169 were in intensive care, 32 of whom are fully immunized. The province also recorded seven new deaths linked to the virus on Thursday. Provincial data shows that 86.7% of Ontarians aged five and older have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.2% have two. Elliott said 253,000 doses had been given in the previous 24 hours. The story continues under the ad © 2021 The Canadian Press

