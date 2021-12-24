Middlesex-London Health Service marks one year since first COVID-19 vaccine – London





The London Middlesex area marks a milestone on Thursday, with the first COVID-19 vaccine being administered a year ago. On December 31, 2020, Karen Dunn, a registered nurse, became the first recipient of a COVID-19 vaccine in London at the Western FairAgriplex. Since then, more than 881,000 doses have been administered locally, with children as young as five years old now eligible for the vaccine. As we close the book to 2021 and head into 2022, we have every reason to be optimistic, says Dr Alex Summers, acting medical officer of health at MLHU. I think we as a community, as a province and as a country, when it comes to COVID-19, are in a better position than a year ago. The story continues under the ad Read more: Registered nurse first in London, Ont. To receive COVID-19 vaccine Summers said that with the increase in the number of cases, the vaccine is helping people fight more serious infections, thus helping to prevent the hospital from improving. On Thursday, the health unit reported its highest daily number of cases to date, with 263 new cases. Trending Stories Canada Hits Record 14,456 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Omicron Spread

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publish 1st photo of their daughter Lilibet in 2021 Christmas card Summers noted that COVID will probably never go away, but with the help of vaccines it will become more manageable, the pandemic will end. London Mayor Ed Holder was also optimistic about what next year would bring, urging people to look at how things have changed from where we were a year ago. 12 months ago, we didn’t know much about COVID, even though we were there for most of the year, Holder explains. Read more: MLHU prioritizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people 29 and under Holder was quick to note that there is more financial support available to businesses than there was a year ago, and unlike last year, we are not on lockdown. out. Another thing to note was the expansion of vaccine eligibility to include children between the ages of five and 17. The story continues under the ad More than 91% of residents aged 12 and over in the London area have received at least one injection, while almost 89% are double vaccinated. Just under 82% of residents aged five and over are fully vaccinated in London and Middlesex.















