Is the Bourse open today? Here are the times for Christmas Eve.

Americans prepare to celebrate Christmas as the United States continues to contend with the highly contagious variant of Omicron, persistent inflation and labor shortages.

But all is not pessimistic.

The S&P 500 Index closed 0.6% higher on Thursday and is up 25.8% so far this year. The index also climbed Tuesday and Wednesday, with gains boosted in part by strong economic data. Consumer confidence surged in December, which helped allay investor concerns about the risks posed by Covid-19 and inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% percent Thursday and has climbed 17.5% so far this year.

While many investors may take a Christmas Eve break on Friday, others may be looking to trade. Here’s what you need to know about the markets.

Is the Bourse closed on Christmas Eve 2021?

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be closed on Christmas Eve. The US bond markets and US over-the-counter markets will also be closed.

Are foreign stock exchanges open on Christmas Eve?

The London Stock Exchange closed at 12:30 p.m. local time on Thursday and will remain closed on Christmas Eve. The Toronto Stock Exchange will be open until 1 p.m. EST on Friday.

In Asia, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to close at noon local time on Christmas Eve. The Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange will be open during normal hours.

How are retail stocks ready to look like Christmas and beyond?

While many people started their holiday shopping early, November spending did not increase as much asanticipated experts. But the outlook for the next few months is good, analysts said.

Companies such as Walmart





Walmart



Costco Wholesale





Wholesale Costco



Target





Target



(TGT) and





BJs Wholesaler Club Holdings



appear to be well positioned to deal with a greater number of consumers staying at home while waiting for the Omicron variant, according to Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink. Next year could be the year of fashion catching up, which she says could increase the shares of Macys





Macys



and Kohls





Kohls



(KSS).

How did the stocks behave on Christmas Eve?

Excluding years when the market was closed on Christmas Eve, the S&P 500 recorded an average gain of 0.2% on this occasion, which is higher than the average daily index gain of 0.03%, according to Dow Jones Market Data . But the S&P 500’s average move on Christmas Eve is 0.48%, lower than its daily average move of 0.74%.

What about New Years Day and New Years Eve?

The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the US over-the-counter markets will be open during normal hours on Friday, December 31. However, the US bond markets will close early at 2 p.m. EST.

New Year’s Day 2022 falls on a Saturday. And while most of the world’s financial markets will be closed on Monday, January 3, 2021, on the occasion of the holiday, US markets will be open.

The lack of New Years’ respite for stock traders is the result ofNYSE Rule 7.2, which states that the exchange will be closed either on Friday or the following Monday if the holiday falls on a weekend, barring unusual business conditions, such as the end of a monthly or annual accounting period.

