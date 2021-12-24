Hundreds of Fresh Express and Dole salad products recalled due to listeria issuesExBulletin



toggle legend Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Check Your Refrigerator: Fresh Express and Dole Fresh Vegetables are recalling hundreds of packaged salad varieties due to possible listeria contamination and asking customers to throw them away immediately.

The two recalls do not appear to be related, but together they affect more than 400 products in dozens of states and two Canadian provinces.

Fresh Express announced on Monday that it was recalling some 225 varieties salads that were produced at its factory in Streamwood, Illinois, and distributed to retailers in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as parts of Canada. Dole followed suit Wednesday with 180 product recalls, and it is temporarily suspending operations at its Bessemer City, NC, and Yuma, Ariz. facilities for cleaning and remediation.

Both raised concerns about possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause listeria infections. Listeriosis is a foodborne bacterial disease that can be particularly serious in pregnant people, people over 65, and people with weakened immune systems. Other people may have short-term symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Learn more here Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here’s what each company says and what salad products they want you to throw away.

Strain of bacteria found in Fresh Express salad matches that of an outbreak that has sickened people in eight states since 2016

Fresh Express says the recall came after the Michigan Department of Agriculture tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes in a routine test on a random sample of a single package of salad mix prepared at Fresh Express’s facility in Streamwood with an expiration date of December 8.

The strain of bacteria detected in this random sample matches the strain of a listeria outbreak that has sickened several people in eight states, according to the Food and drug administration.

The outbreak has been linked to 10 illnesses, 10 hospitalizations and one death in the following conditions:

Illinois

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Virginia

The diseases began on dates ranging from July 26, 2016 to October 19, 2021. The FDA is working with the CDC as well as state and local partners to investigate the outbreak.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we will continue to communicate if other products are involved,” said Frank Yiannas, FDA deputy commissioner for food policy and response.

Fresh Express has halted production at its Streamwood plant and has recalled a variety of products that were produced there. These include a wide range of greens, mixed lettuce, and packaged salads in various sizes. You can find the full list here (the product codes listed are located on the front of the packaging, below the expiration date).

The recalled products were distributed to:

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Wisconsin

Canadian provinces including Ontario and Manitoba

Fresh Express says it has asked affected retailers to remove the recalled items from their shelves and stop all further shipping from distribution centers.

If you have any of the products in your refrigerator, the FDA says you should throw them out and not consume them. It also recommends showing “increased vigilance in cleaning and disinfecting” any surfaces that may have come into contact with these products, as listeria can survive refrigerated temperatures and easily spread to others. food and surfaces.

For more information or to get a refund, you can call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 1-800-242-5472 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET.

Dole products from two facilities have also been linked to a strain that is believed to have caused more than a dozen illnesses since 2014

Dole announces the recall of all Dole brand and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City and Yuma production facilities to the extent possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

It is also suspending operations in these facilities in order to carry out “an in-depth cleaning and sanitation protocol”.

Dole says a packet of Bessemer City’s Dole-branded garden salad and a packet of Yuma’s shredded iceberg lettuce were randomly sampled by Georgia and Michigan, respectively. They turned out to be a genetic match with a strain of bacteria that the FDA and CDC believe to be responsible for 16 listeria diseases since 2014.

Dole is recalling some 177 products ranging from containers of spinach, arugula and other greens to coleslaw and salad kits made at the Bessemer City plant, as well as three types of shredded lettuce from the plant in Yuma. Here is the full list.

The products affected by the recall have a “best if used before” date between November 30, 2021 and January 8, 2022, and can be identified by their product lot code in the upper right corner of the packages.

The recalled items from the Bessemer City facility were distributed in the states of:

Alabama

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Caroline from the south

Tennessee

Virginia

The products of the Yuma plant have been distributed in the states of:

Alabama

Arizona

Connecticut

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Caroline from the south

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Dole is asking customers who have purchased these products to dispose of them immediately and urges retailers to check their store shelves and warehouse inventory to confirm that none of these items are available for purchase.

If you have any questions, you can call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 1-800-356-3111 weekdays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET

A version of this story originally appeared on the Morning edition live blog.